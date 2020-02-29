BRLD completed a perfect regular season with a blowout 56-18 win over Pender. The (5-17) Pendragons were no match for the 23-0 Wolverines. BRLD held Pender scoreless in both first and third quarters.
Three Wolverines scored in double figures. Lucas Vogt had 16 points. Dylan Beutler had 12 points. Jaxon Johnson scored 10 points.
BRLD played without starting guard Will Gatzemeyer who hurt an ankle in the Logan View game. "Will was not in the best shape this week," said Coach Meyer. "It was better to be safe than aggravate it more. He should be ready to practice Monday."
BRLD returns to Pender this week for the C-2-4 sub-district. They will play the winner of the Walthill/Wakefield plan-in game on Tuesday. Barring upsets, Thursday's finals should pair #1 BRLD against #5 Ponca. BRLD opened the New Year with a 64-46 win over the Indians on their court.
BRLD 20 16 15 5 -56
Pender 0 11 0 7 -18
2pt 3pt FT Rb F TP
Beutler 4 1 2-2 5 1 13
Vogt 5 2 0-0 3 1 16
Snyder 0 2 0-0 2 0 6
Johnson 4 0 2-4 3 1 10
Riecken 0 0 0-0 0 1 0
Anderson 1 0 3-5 2 4 5
D Hegge 0 2 0-0 0 1 6
Henschen 0 0 0-0 0 1 0
Petersen 0 0 0-0 0 2 0
Z Hegge 0 0 0-0 1 0 0
BRLD 14 7 7-11 16 12 56
Pender 2 4 2/2 14 8 18
(0) comments
