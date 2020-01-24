The BRLD Wolverines picked up two more wins to advance their record to 12-0. The had a big win over Tekamah-Herman on Tuesday and another big win over Oakland-Craig on a postponed game on Saturday.
Vs. Tekamah-Herman
On Tuesday the Wolverines hosted 4-9 Tekamah-Herman. BRLD jumped to a 26-10 lead by the end of the opening period. They expanded their lead to 54-18 at halftime. They played most of the second half under a running clock as the rolled to a 73-29 win.
BRLD shot 78% (25 of 32) in 2-pointers, 25% (5 of 20) in 3-pointers and 80% (8 for 10) at the line. They scored 26 points off transition, 38 points off turnovers, 12 second chance points and 48 points in the paint. They out rebounded the Tigers 29-16. They had 19 steals and 18 assists. The team had only 12 turnovers for the game.
Tekamah-Herman shot 27% (4 of 15) in 2-pointers, 28% (5 of 18) in 3-pointers and 75% (6 for 8) at the line. The team had 26 turnovers for the game.
Leading the scoring for the Wolverines was Dylan Beutler with 25 points, hitting 7 of 8 in 2-pointers, 2 for 2 in 3-pointers and 5 for 5 at the line with 14 points in the paint and 11 points off turnovers. Lucas Vogt had 15 points, hitting 6 for 7 in 2-pointers and 1 for 3 in 3-pointers, with 8 points off in transition, 13 points off turnovers and 12 points in the paint. Jaxon Johnson had 11 points, hitting 4 for 7 in 2-pointers and 3 for 5 at the line.
Other scorers for the Wolverines were Brayden Anderson with 6 points, Micah Henschen with 5, Will Gatzemeyer with 4, Braxton Bergmann with 3 points, Zach Hegge and Darwin Snyder with 2 points each.
Dylan Beutler led the team with 6 rebounds, followed by Jaxon Johnson with 5, Braden Anderson and Will Gatzemeyer with 4 rebounds each and Braxton Bargmann with 3 rebounds. Gatzemeyer led the team with 4 assists. Lucas Vogt led the team with 7 steals followed by Brayden Anderson with 4 and Dylan Beutler with 3 steals. Beutler had a blocked shot.
Vs. Oakland-Craig
The Wolverines faced #4 Oakland-Craig on Saturday in a game that was postponed from Friday night. They opened the game jumping to a 20-10 lead after one quarter and expanded the lead to 39-16 by halftime. They rolled on to an easy win 66-37.
The Wolverines shot 55% (26 of 47) in 2-pointers, 25% (4 for 16) in 3-pointers and 33% (2 for 9) at the line. BRLD had 21 points in transition, 17 points off turnovers, 13 second chance points and 46 points in the paint. The Wolverines won the battle on the boards out rebounding O-C 38-19. The team had 19 turnovers for the game.
Oakland-Craig shot 39% (13 for 33) in 2-pointers, 17% (2 for 12) in 3-pointers and 64% (5 for 8) at the line. The team had 22 turnovers for the game.
Dylan Beutler led the team with 21 points, hitting 9 for 13 in 2-pointers and 1 for 4 in 3-pointers with 10 points in the paint, 8 points in transition and 6 points off turnovers. Lucas Vogt had 20 points, hitting 8 of 15 in 2-pointers and 1 for 3 at the line with 12 points in the paint and 7 points off turnovers. Jaxon Johnson had 9 points, hitting 4 for 9 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line with 8 points in the paint.
Other scorers for BRLD were Devin Hegge with 5 points, Brayden Anderson and Will Gatzemeyer with 4 points each and Zach Hegge with 3 points.
Jaxon Johnson led the team with 8 rebounds followed by Lucas Vogt with 7, Dylan Beutler with 6 and 5 rebounds by Will Gatzemeyer. Vogt led the team with 9 assists followed by Gatzemeyer with 4 assists. Dylan Beutler had 3 blocked shots, Lucas Vogt and Jaxon Johnson each had a blocked shot.
Next
BRLD will be hosting Wakefield on Tuesday (1/21) in Bancroft with JV starting at 4:00. Friday (1/24) they host Humphrey/LHG in Bancroft with JV starting at 4:00. Saturday (1/25) the travel to Stanton with only the varsity playing starting with girls at 6:00 followed by the boys.
