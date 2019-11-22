The football season for BRLD's Wolverines came to an end as they were eliminated by Sutton in the semi-final round. BRLD came up short in the final score by 38-28 in a game that was contested right up the end.
"This is such a special group of kids," Coach Maresh said. "You hate to see it all end here tonight, but that's the way football works."
For BRLD it is sour that they came up short three times in the shadow of the goal posts. They were inside the five yard line but produced no points.
"When you get to this stage of the playoffs, it can come down to a single play or single block or single tackle," BRLD's coach said. "We could not get that one play when we needed to, or they did not allow us to get that one play when we needed it."
Early in the second quarter, with BRLD leading 7-6, the game would shift on plays like Coach Maresh described. A dropped fourth down pass in the end zone turned the ball over on downs. A first down run of 98 yards changed the game into trying to catch up.
BRLD chose to receive the opening kickoff and stuck it to the Mustangs. It took four plays to score. Kobe Lyons and Will Gatzemeyer each moved the sticks with a rushing attempt. Gatzemeyer hit Lucas Vogt with a 25 yard pass and capped the drive with a 30 yard run. With Vogt's PAT kick BRLD led 7-0 one minute into the game.
Sutton would answer the score with a touchdown of their own. A 52 yard run by Cory Carlson moved the ball to the Wolverine 24 where it took eight plays to reach the end zone. QB Cade Wiseman scored on a 1 yard run with 6:42 left in the first period, but the Wolverines stopped the run on the PAT.
On their second possession the Wolverines marched through the Mustangs again. A 32 yard pass to Dylan Beutler was followed by 8 yard runs by Lyons and Vogt which moved the ball to the Sutton 6. BRLD tried to rush it into the end zone and after two rushing attempts and a penalty they were at the one yard line. A buck by Lyons and a reverse by Vogt failed to score.
BRLD opened the second quarter with the ball and penetrated deep into Sutton territory again. Lucas Vogt caught a 38 yard pass and Jaxon Johnson reeled in a 12 yarder to move the Wolverines to the Sutton 6. The Mustangs stuffed a Lyons run and stopped a pass before Kobe ran for 5 yards down to the 2. A fourth down a slant pass was dropped by BRLD's receiver.
The game changed quickly as on the first play Sutton's Jackson Perrien broke through the line and the secondary was not able to catch the speedster. He raced 98 yards to score and with a PAT pass to Jacob Haight, and Sutton led 14-7.
BRLD went three and out on their next possession and Sutton tacked on another score with a twelve play drive. With1:19 left in the half, Wiseman scored from 12 yards out for a 20-7 lead.
The Wolverines answered the score with just 8 seconds left in the half. Will Gatzemeyer put the ball in the air six times. Vogt gained 18 yards before Johnson caught 23 and 29 yard passes. Dylan Beutler caught a 2 yard TD pass as Gatzemeyer was able to outflank the Mustang blitz and flip it to the junior receiver. Vogt added the PAT for a 14-20 half time score.
Sutton took the second half kickoff and made it a two score game again. Wiseman scored from 20 yards out. A PAT pass failed resulting in a 26-14 score.
With a mix of passes and runs the Wolverine struck back. Gatzemeyer and Lyons moved the ball 33 yards on the ground and a pair of short passes to Vogt added another 14 yards. A pass interference penalty and an 11 yard catch by Beutler put the ball at the 10. Gatzemeyer was stopped for a 2 yard loss before throwing to Johnson who made an acrobatic catch in the end zone. With Vogt injured on the drive, Gatzemeyer outflanked the Mustangs on a PAT run at the 3:37 mark of the third quarter. 26-22.
The Mustangs would score on the first play of the fourth quarter. Perrien broke loose from 33 yards out.
BRLD mounted another drive as they started from their 28. Two first down passes to Johnson netted 24 yards. After a couple of short runs, Beutler caught a 22 yard pass. Lyons broke loose for an 11 yard gain and BRLD was inside the Mustang 10. Gatzemeyer advanced to the four, but the Sutton defense turned them back again as a pass and two runs failed to cross the goal line.
The Mustang's Wiseman put the nail in the coffin with his fourth touchdown of the game. The speedy QB raced in from 65 yards out for a 38-22 score with 3:46 left in the game.
The Wolverine offense had one more touchdown to score before the season ended. Lyons had runs of 9 and 14 yards and BRLD crossed midfield on a 14 yard pass to Johnson. After a 34 yard toss to Beutler, Gatzemeyer gained 2 yards, and Kobe Lyons scored from 2 yards out.
For BRLD the season ends with a 10-2 record. Sutton which started nine seniors continues its quest for a State Championship as they take on Oakland-Craig in Memorial Stadium. The (11-1) Mustangs lost to Norfolk Catholic in last year's semifinals.
Sutton 6 14 6 12 -38
BRLD 7 7 8 6 -28
BRLD Sutton
First Downs 23 22
Rushing 33/158 56/531
Passing 321 0
Total Yards 479 531
Passes 19-32-0 0-1-0
Fumble 0 0
Penalties 3/22 6/39
Punts 1/47 0/0
Passing: Gatzemeyer 18/30 321 yards, Bargmann 1/2 0 yards
Receiving: Johnson 7 114 yards 1 TD, Beutler 5 101 yards 1 TD, Vogt 5 83 yards, Riecken 1 0 yards.
Rushing: Lyons 12/65 1 TD, Gatzemeyer 21/86 1, TD, Vogt, 1/8
