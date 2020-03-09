BRLD moved one step closer to the Boys State Championships by winning the C2 Sub-district 4 championship. They posted wins over (12-11) Wakefield and (22-4) Ponca last week at Pender.
The boys are one win from returning to Lincoln for the third straight year. District 2's play-off will match the (25-0) Wolverines against (16-9) Twin River on March 2 at Norfolk Catholic High School.
BRLD owned a 71-35 win over the Trojans in January. Wakefield would fall by 40 points in the Wolverines' first round game. A 25-2 third period propelled the Wolverines to a 65-25 win. BRLD held Wakefield to single scores in the first and third periods.
Three Wolverines scored in double figures. Darwin Snyder led with 15 points. Will Gatzemeyer added 12 and Lucas Vogt put in 10 points.
Wakefield 3 16 2 7 -25
BRLD 15 17 25 8 -65
2pt 3pt FT F TP
Gatzemeyer 3 2 0-0 1 12
Beutler 2 1 0-0 1 7
Vogt 4 0 2-2 1 10
Snyder 2 2 0-0 3 15
Johnson 4 0 1-1 1 9
Anderson 3 0 0-0 1 6
Nottleman 0 2 0-0 0 6
Henschen 0 0 0-0 1 0
Riecken 0 0 0-0 0 0
BRLD 19 8 3-3 9 65
Wakefield 6 3 4-5 5 25
Sub-district 4's Finals featured a pair of Top Ten teams. Number five Ponca had lost to C2's top rated Wolverines 64-46 in January. BRLD led start to finish in their 59-43 win at Pender.
BRLD got the initial points of the game as they worked the paint and Johnson and Beutler scored. The Wolverines added free throws by Gatzemeyer and Johnson to build a 6-2 lead. before Carter Kingsbury buried a three-pointer cut the lead to one.
A 10-1 run put the Wolverines up by ten, but the Indians rallied in the last minute as Kingsbury added another trey but failed to convert the free shot on a traditional three point play as Ponca came back for 16-11 score. BRLD got a buzzer beater three by Vogt to make it 19-11 at the quarter.
"I wasn’t necessarily looking to score there, but the ball ended up with me with the clock going out," Vogt said. "I fired one up and it went in. It wasn't designed that way; we were just trying to score."
Ponca fought back to a four point game with the help of two three pointers; the second by Kingsbury came with 4:22 left in the half for a 21-17 score. Darwin Snyder hoisted two bombs and pushed the score to 26-17 with a made trey and canning two of three free shots after being fouled on the second one.
Ponca added their third three of the period, but the half ended with BRLD leading 30-20 after Johnson scored on a put back and Vogt canned a short jumper from the lane.
"We have really relied on our defense to get where we are," BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. "They (Ponca) gave us some trouble, but we eventually got things going to take care of what we needed to do."
The third quarter sealed the deal for BRLD, as it outscored Ponca 19-11 and extended the lead to 49-31 heading into the final eight minutes.
Ponca outscored BRLD 7-6 at the start of the half, but the Wolverines turned the tide with the help of three point plays by Vogt and Johnson along with a triple by Snyder. After Jaxon converted his free shot, BRLD led by eighteen, 47-29.
Former LDNE and now Ponca's head coach Adam Poulosky said, "We tried to slow things down and work for some quality shots. They took us out of that plan. They are a very good team."
Despite two threes by Brandon Kneifl, the Indians could not cut into the lead and the starters turned the game over to the subs with an sixteen point lead.
Lucas Vogt had a game-high 20 points. He was joined in double figure by Jaxon Johnson with 14, and Darwin Snyder and Dylan Beutler with 10.
Ponca was paced by Brandon Kneifl with 16 and Carter Kingsbury with 12 points.
Ponca 11 9 11 12 -43
BRLD 19 11 19 10 -59
2pt 3pt FT RB F TP
Gatzemeyer 1 0 1-2 0 2 3
Beutler 5 0 0-0 4 0 10
Vogt 8 1 1-1 5 2 20
Snyder 0 2 4-6 2 3 10
Johnson 6 0 2-3 6 2 14
Anderson 0 0 2-2 1 1 2
Riecken 0 0 0-0 2 1 0
Hegge 0 0 0-0 1 0 0
BRLD 20 3 10-14 21 11 59
Ponca 5 8 9-11 17 9 43
"We just tried to keep going at them and applying pressure," Vogt said. "Our goal is to try to win every quarter and staying focused on what is going on in the moment. We cannot look ahead at all; it's tournament time and you win or go home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.