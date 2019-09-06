BRLD had a tough time moving on the ground against Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Trojans in the season opener, but they found the passing game to be the remedy in the 38-20 win. Dylan Beutler had four touchdown catches and 254 receiving yards.
After stopping the Trojans’ opening possession on downs, the Wolverines took over at their twenty with four minutes gone in the quarter. On their first offensive play BRLD had an eighty yard scoring play with Will Gatzemeyer hooking up with Dylan Beutler streaking down the left sideline.
BRLD went three and out on their second possession. A third down sack of Gatzemeyer had him punting from his nineteen. Braxton Bargmann recovered a fumble after the Trojan receiver was hammered as he caught the ball. It took five plays to cover forty-two yards for a second score. The key play was a 27 yard pass to Jaxon Johnson on fourth down. Gatzemeyer followed that with a nine yard scoring pass to Beutler. After a PAT pass to Johnson, BRLD led 14-0 with 2:03 left in the quarter.
Cedar Catholic got on the board with a 72 yard strike in the second quarter. HCC’s Charlie Schroeder got behind the Wolverine secondary and raced to the score with 3:52 left in the half.
Lightning struck twice in the first half. On the first play after the kick off Gatzemeyer and Beutler hooked up for another eighty-yard score. BRLD led 20-7 at the half.
Both teams opened the second half with three and outs, but HCC was poised to score after Gatzemeyer muffed their punt at the twenty. Braxton Bargmann came up with an interception in the end zone and returned the ball to the seven to end the threat.
After an anemic first half of rushing with only eight net yards, the Wolverines marched 93 yards on seven rushes aided by a pass interference call. Kobe Lyons ripped off 46 yards and Will Gatzemeyer added 37 on the drive. Gatzemeyer capped the drive with a seventeen yard scamper.
A long run on the kick off set up HCC with a short field. They moved into the Red Zone after an interference call. Cole Becker scored on a 24 reception to draw the score to 20-14.
The Wolverines would put the game away early in the fourth quarter. BRLD finished off a six-play drive with Kobe Lyons smashing over from the one in the opening minute. Gatzemeyer followed with a first down interception of a Thoene pass. At the 7:45 mark he hit Beutler with fourth TD toss from the 14 yard line. BRLD led 38-14.
Braxton Bargmann got his second INT of the game with 4:54 left in the game. After a pair of first downs Coach Maresh turned the game over to the reserves. HCC’s varsity got a score with 23 seconds left on a 35 yard pass to Becker for a final score of 38-20.
It was a big night for junior receiver Dylan Beutler. With Darwin Snyder out with a shoulder injury and Lucas Vogt leaving the game early in the first quarter, he was the prime target for Will Gatzemeyer. Beutler had 6 catches for 252 yards and 4 TDs. Gatzemeyer finished the night with 309 passing yards on 11 for 19 passing. Jaxon Johnson caught 2 for 36 and Braxton Bargmann added 3 catches for 21 yards.
HCC plugged the gaps in the first half, but BRLD found a ground game in the second half. Kobe Lyons finished with 67 yards on 16 carries and Gatzemeyer added 42 on 12 tries.
The defense has a pair if line backers leading the attack. Derek Petersen had 12 tackles with 1 TFL and Gus Gomez had 11. Jaxon Johnson was solid in the line with eight stops including 1 TFL and 1 sack. Wil Gatzemeyer led the secondary with 7 tackles and a TFL. Kobe Lyons also had a TFL.
BRLD 14-6-6-12 -38
HCC 0-7-7- 6 -20
BRLD HCC
First Downs 15 14
Rushing 36/101 35/110
Passing Yards 309 161
Total Yards 410 278
Passes 11/19-0 8/27-3
Penalties 9/65 9/50
Fumbles/Lost 1/1 1/1
Punts 3/40 3/24
