BRLD picked up a first round victory in the NSAA State Play-off thanks to a strong air attack. They posted over 300 passing yards as they defeated Wilber-Clatonia 39-21. Will Gatzemeyer threw for 348 yards and three touch downs. Will also starred on defense with two interceptions, the last he returned 31 yards for score.
The game marked the return of Lucas Vogt who missed the last three and one half games with an injury. He made up for missed time with ten catches for 172 yards and two scores. He also kicked 3 PATs.
"We really missed that guy," said Coach Maresh. "He gives us so many big play possibilities. He makes the whole team play better. They step up their play because they know any play is a big play. A real game changer."
The Wolverines started on fire with three touchdowns in the first quarter. They took the opening kick-off and marched 65 yards. They need a fourth down pass to Braxton Bargmann to get them to mid field. Vogt took over from there with a 42 yard reception to set up a 5 yard scoring run by Gatzemeyer.
The W-C Wolverines coughed the ball up on their first play. BRLD overcame an ineligible receiver down field penalty and scored again. A 17 yard run by Kobe Lyons set up the Wolverines as Beutler caught a 22 yard pass and Vogt kicked the PAT for a 13-0 lead with 8:34 to play in the first quarter.
Wilber-Clatonia got on the board on their second possession. They moved the stake twice as their running game was clicking. Tab Moldenhauer was able to sweep around right end and scored from 36 yards out.
BRLD answered quickly. Lyons ripped off an 18 yard run to cross mid-field. On fourth down Gatzemeyer found Vogt in the end zone for a 37 yard touchdown. Vogt PAT made it 20-7 with 3:43 to play.
Moldenhauer displayed his speed again on the kick off. He reversed the field and returned the kick 80 yards for a score. The PAT was blocked and BRLD led 20-13.
BRLD closed out the first period with a 59 yard drive before turning ball over on downs at the W-C 33.
Moldenhauer got his third big play of the half with 37 yard run to the BRLD 30 as the second period opened. The Wolverine defense stood tough after facing a third and one. They stuffed W-C twice and took over on downs.
BRLD burned off five minutes with a seventeen play drive. They moved from their 20 to the W-C 15 before turning the ball over on downs. They quickly went back on offense after Gatzemeyer intercepted a third down pass at the 24 and returned it to the W-C 11. Lucas Vogt would give the Wolverines a 27-13 half time lead after a 9 yard reception and PAT kick at the 3:08 mark.
Wilber-Clatonia took the second half kick off and moved the ball to the BRLD 6 yard line with eleven rushes. The Wolverines stopped the drive as they held Moldenhauer to losses of two and four yards before a nine yard pass placed the ball at the two. On fourth down QB Coy Rosentreader was stopped at the half yard line.
BRLD quickly moved out of the shadows of their end zone with a 15 yard pass to Vogt. With the help of a 23 yard pass to Jaxon Johnson and a 30 yard pass to Dylan Beutler the Wolverines were in the red zone. Vogt caught a 9 yarder before Lyons finished the drive with a 6 yard run.
Trailing by three scores, W-C turned to a pass attack and connected on a 33 yarder on the last play of the third quarter. On the second play of the fourth quarter, Derek Petersen intercepted a pass at the BRLD 14 and returned it eleven yards.
A deliberate Wolverine offense used up seven minutes as they ran off twelve plays. They marched to the W-C 17 before the drive stalled as Gatzemeyer slipped on second down for a 6 yard loss and two incomplete. passes followed.
With 4:18 left in the game Will Gatzemeyer intercepted a second down pass and returned it 34 yards for the final BRLD score. BRLD led 39-13.
W-C would score with 16 seconds left in the game. Colby Homolka caught an 18 yard pass and Nathan Patak scored the double extra point for the final 39-21 score.
The Wolverines move on to the quarter-finals for a game at North Bend Central. The Tigers have a 9-1 record and advanced with a victory over North Platte St. Patrick's.
"We are at the time of year where every team you face is good," said Coach Maresh. "Wilber-Clatonia gave us some challenging moments and we adjusted and over came them. NBC has proven their potential to win it all."
Wilber-Clatonia 13 0 0 8 -21
BRLD 20 7 6 6 -39
BRLD W-C
First Dow 185 124
Passing 348 124
Total Yards 533 289
Passes 0/0 3/3
Penalties 7/40 1/10
Punts 1/52 1/30
Rushing: Gatzemeyer 20/92 1 TD, Lyons, 18/91 1 TD, Ronnfeldt 3/7, Cooney 1/5.
Passing: Gatzemeyer 18/36 348 yards 3 TD
Receiving: Vogt 10/172 2 TD. Beutler 3/102 , 1 TD, Johnson 3/45, Bargmann 3/23
Tackles: Briggs 8, Kramer 5, Lyons 4, Lami 4, Gatzemeyer 2, Petersen 11, G. Gomez 7, Henneman 5, Hansen 2, Dozeal 1, Bargmann1, Johnson 9, Ronnfeldt 1, Reicken 1, Vavra 1
Fumble recovery: Beutler, Henneman
TFL: Lyons, Henneman
