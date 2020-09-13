It took five years, but the BRLD Cross Country runners finally claimed the title from the Wisner-Pilger Invitational. The course on Beemer's Indian Trail Golf course only has one hill, but what a hill. The steep rise from the Elkhorn River bottom comes after two miles of running and draws on the stamina of even the best runner. Placings can change after an assent up "the Hill".
In the five years of the BRLD co-operative, the cross-country team has made a slow assent to the top of the team standings under Coach Paul Timm. They started with a third-place finish in their initial season of 2016. They followed up another third place in 2017. The next two years the Wolverines took runner-up honors.
This year they unseated three-time champion Hartington for the team championship. BRLD recorded 56 points to best the Hartington team by 21 points with Humphrey Saint Francis just one point behind in third place.
Sophomore Caleb Schlichting led the Wolverines with a sixth-place finish. He was one of eleven runners to break twenty minutes on the 3.1 mile course. His time was 19:26.
Seniors Micah Henschen and Zach Hegge were medalist for the race. Micah got his second W-P medallion for a ninth-place finish in 20:10, while Zach earned his first for tenth place in 20:12. Both had their best time over the course.
BRLD's fourth runner was Brayden Hegge in thirty-first in 21:59. Braden Hardin ran 22:33, Andrew Schlichting ran 24:45, Chance Mock ran 27:28, Colton Miller ran 27:57.
The girls were led by McKenna King. Her time was two minutes faster than 2019's. She clocked 27:59. She placed twenty-fifth. Sam Chavira ran 33:28 and Heather Marr ran 33:41.
Boys Team Standings
BRLD 56
Hartington 77
HSF 78
Wisner-Pilger 86
Elkhorn Valley 97
West Point-Beemer 98
Battle Creek 109
East Butler 110
Ponca 121
Laurel C-C 152
Madison 157
Pender 167
Bergan 168
Winnebago 198
Homer NTS
Omaha Nation NTS
Humphrey/LHF NTS
