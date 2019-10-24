The BRLD co-op has been existence for four years. For the second time in the last three seasons BRLD cross country has qualified the whole boys' team. They placed second to David City Aquinas. The runners were totally focused after last season's disastrous showing at Walnut Grove Park and all runners posted personal records for the 5K run at Pender's Twin Creek Golf Course.
Seniors Brayden Anderson and Devin Hegge led the way for the Wolverines. Anderson picked up his third district medal. He matched his fifth-place finish from 2018. His time of 17:39 is a personal record. Devin's career has had set backs because of stress fractures, but this year he has been injury free and his whole potential came out. Devin finished seventh in a PR 17:44.
A pair of juniors were third and fourth runners for BRLD. Zack Hegge has come on strong at season's end. He came in tenth in 17:56. Micah Henschen was eighteenth in 18:22.
Caleb Schlichting and Nic Tolle make up the rest of the team. Caleb, a freshman, finished twenty-sixth in 18:51. Nic is a senior who placed thirty-second in 19:11.
The girls' team also had their best race of the year. Makenna King was the top finisher. The freshman came in twenty-fifth in a PR 24:36. Gloria Estrada Lujan was fortieth in 27:33. Hailey Miller was forty-first in 27:41. Sam Chavira-Prieto ran 28:25 and placed forty-sixth. Heather Marr was forty-ninth in 29:39.
Girls Team Results
1. OAKLAND-CRAIG 32
2. PENDER 34
3. LOGAN VIEW 39
4. HUMPHREY ST FRANCIS 60
5. WISNER-PILGER 67
6. HUMPHREY-LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY 87
7. BRLD 109
Boys Team Results
1. AQUINAS CATHOLIC 33
2. BRLD 40
3. STANTON 62
4. LOGAN VIEW 69
5. WISNER-PILGER 75
6. WINNEBAGO 114
7. WINSIDE 138
8. MADISON 140
9. ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 149
10. HUMPHREY-LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY 171
11. PENDER 176
12. LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 204
13. PONCA 219
14. DAVID CITY 228
15. OAKLAND-CRAIG 255
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.