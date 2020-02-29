Daven Whitley posted two wins and two losses at the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament held at the CHI Arena in Omaha. The BRLD freshman came up one win short of wrestling for a medal.
Daven went in the tournament with a 17-6 record. His first match was against Tyler Thomas of Broken Bow. Daven defeated the sophomore 9-2. Daven followed a tough draw, 2019 State D-1 champ, Eli Simonson of Fremont Bergan. He lost in a fall after 1:31.
His first wrestle-back match was against Jaxon Taubenheim of Amherst. Daven posted a major decision with a 17-6 win. Daven's tournament ended with a fall to Ord's C J Hoevet in the first period.
With five of the six medalists being seniors, the 285 pound heavy-weight division will be open for the young hopefuls next year.
