Freshman Daven Whitley earned a spot at the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament with a second place finish at Districts held at Oakland on Saturday, February 15. He was wrestling in the Heavy-weight division. Daven was pinned by David City Aquinas’ Owen Schramm in the Championship match. Schramm was pinned by BRLD’s Seth Totten at last year State Tournament.
Team scores
David City Aquinas 232, Milford 148.5, Conestoga 144, Wilber-Clatonia 127, Raymond Central 98, Boone Central 96, Oakland-Craig 70, Crofton/Bloomfield 62.5, Wisner-Pilger 61, Sutton 47, Quad County Northeast 44, Madison 30, Tekamah-Herman 22, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 20, Wakefield/Allen 17, Centura 10
Championship results
106: Trenton Arlt, O-C, pinned Pedro Hernandez, W-C, 3:44; 113: Konner Schluckebier, MIL, dec. Gavin Dozler, BC, 4-0; 120: Mitch Albrecht, RC, dec. Hunter Vandenberg, DCA, 7-0; 126: Ethan Zegers, MIL, dec. Zach Zitek, DCA, 10-8; 132: Logan Bryce, RC, maj. dec. Cameron Williams, CON, 17-5; 138: Christopher Nickolite, DCA, maj. dec. Colby Homolka, W-C, 10-2; 145: Jeaven Scdoris, MIL, maj. dec. Gavin Lampman, W-P, 9-1.
152: Joseph Hinrichs, SUT, pinned Nolan Eller, DCA, 2:44; 160: Carter Springer, MIL, pinned Isaiah Parsons, CON, 3:08; 170: Ben Kment, DCA, pinned Tom Maline, O-C, 5:34; 182: Owen Snipes, CON, pinned Jarron Metzler, O-C, 2:55; 195: Hunter Thoenen, CON, pinned Nolan Schultz, DCA, 2:44; 220: Kolby Johnson, MAD, won via forfeit over Landon Beaver, W-P; 285: Owen Schramm, DCA, pinned Daven Whitley, BRLD, 1:02.
