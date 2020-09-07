The NEN Vipers hosted the annual Northeast Nebraska Tournament this weekend. They finished the tournament with wins over Polk Count, Boone Central/ Neumann Grove and Blue River and came away with the championship. They record on the season is 7-1
Vs. Polk County
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Polk County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3
NEN 0 2 3 0 0 0 - 5 9 0
The Vipers opened the tournament with a 10:00 game with Polk County. After no scoring in the opening period the Vipers scored in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Dawson Anderson led off the inning with a triple followed by an RBI Single by Paige Schuster. She scored on Carson Miller reaching base on an error.
The Vipers added three more runs in the bottom of the third inning. Marissa Kelly led off the inning reaching base on an error followed by Reese Kneifl. Lillie Timm had an RBI single Paige Schuster had an RBI Single followed by Carson Miller’s RBI single. The 5-0 score held to the end of the game.
Macy Stuhr went 5 1/3 innings facing 20 batters striking out 3, walked 2 and allowed no runs on 3 hits. Emma Krusemark went 1 2/3 innings facing 6 batters, walked one and allowed no runs on no hits.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were: Marissa Kelly, 1 for 3 with a double, hit by the pitcher, reached base on an error and scored; Paige Schuster was 2 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Lillie Timm was 1 for 4 with a double, scored and had an RBI; Carson Miller was 2 for 3, reached base on an error and had an RBI; Reese Kneifl was 2 for 4 and reached base on a fielder’s choice; and Dawson Anders was 1 for 3 with a triple, reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored twice.
Vs. BC/NG
1 2 3 4 R H E
BCNG 3 0 0 0 3 4 4
NEN 4 0 7 1 12 12 3
Their second-round opponent was Boone Central/Neumann Grove. Boone Central led off the top of the 1st inning with a walk to the leadoff runner followed by three singles and led 3-0 after half an inning. But the Vipers answered back quickly scoring 4 in the bottom of the inning. Marissa Kelly led off with a single. Lillie Timm singled to right field. Dawson Anderson had a 2 RBI triple and scored on a passed ball to tie the game. Paige Schuster tripled and scored on a Carson Miller single to take the lead.
The defense shut down Boone Central for the rest of the game. In the bottom of the 3rd inning the Vipers bats went into action as they went around the order plus three. Maria Ras led off the inning with a single. By the time the inning ended the Vipers had put 8 runs on the board to go up 11-3.
They added one more run in the bottom of the 4th inning with Marissa Kelly leading off with a walk and Reese Kneifl and Lillie Timm reaching base on fielder’s choices and Dawson Anderson with an RBI on a flyout to right field.
Macy Stuhr went 3 innings striking out 5, walked 3 and allowed 3 runs on 4 hits. Emma Krusemark went one inning striking out 2, walked on and allowed no runs on no hits.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were: Marissa Kelly went 1 for 2, walked twice and scored twice; Paige Schuster was 1 for 3 with a triple, walked and scored twice; Lillie Timm was 1 for 4, reached base on an error and a fielder’s choice and scored; Skyler Prokop was 2 for 3 with a double and had an RBI; Carson Miller was 2 for 3, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Reese Kneifl walked, reached base on an error and a fielder’s choice and scored twice; Emma Heller came in to substitute runner and scored; Maria Ras was 2 for 3 and had an RBI; Dawson Anderson was 3 for 4 with a triple, scored twice and had 5 RBI’s; Anna Krusemark came in as a substitute runner and scored.
Vs. Blue River
1 2 3 R H E
Blue River 1 2 1 4 7 1
NEN 2 6 8 16 16 0
The Vipers met Blue River in the finals of the tournament. Blue River led off the top of the first inning with a single to right field followed by 2 fielder’s choice hits and an RBI double. The Vipers followed that up with a 1-out double to centerfield but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple. Lillie Timm had a double to centerfield followed by an RBI triple down the first base line by Dawson Anderson and another RBI triple to right field by Paige Schuster, The Vipers led after one inning 2-1.
Blue River took the lead back with 2 runs in the top of the 2nd inning. But the Vipers turned into a hitting machine in the bottom of the inning batting around the order plus two with 6 runs on 6 hits. Maria Ras started the inning with a single to centerfield. The Vipers led 8-3 after two innings.
Blue River scored once more in the top of the 3rd inning with the leadoff batter being hit by the pitcher followed by a double and scored on a ground out. The bottom of the inning the Vipers continued where they left off in the previous inning, Camryn Miller led the inning off with a single to centerfield followed by 5 more hits and 8 runs with 12 batters coming to the plate. The game was stopped after the inning with the Vipers leading 16-4 after 3 innings.
Macy Stuhr went 2 innings striking out one, walked one and allowed 3 runs on 5 hits. Emma Krusemark went one inning striking out 2, walked none and allowed one run on one hit.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were: Marissa Kelly was 1 for 2 with a triple, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Paige Schuster was 3 for 3 with a triple, scored twice and had an RBI; Lillie Timm was 2 for 2 with a double, walked, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Skyler Prokop was 1 for 2, was hit by the pitcher and scored twice; Carson Miller was 1 for 1, walked, scored and had an RBI; Camryn Miller was 2 for 3 with a triple, scored and had an RBI; Emma Heller came in as a substitute runner and scored; Maria Ras was 2 for 3 and had 2RBI’s; and Dawson Anderson was 2 for 3 with a triple, scored twice and had 3 RBI’s.
