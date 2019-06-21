The 7thannual Northeast Nebraska Football All-Star Classic was held this past weekend in Norfolk. Two BRLD Wolverines, Seth Totten and Nick Ronnfeldt, were members of the White team.
The two team have split and are 3 and 3 with each other over the past years. The White team led 20-0 going into the final period. Due to a 17-point rule, the team trailing by 17 points received the next kickoff. The Red Team scored a field goal and was able to receive the ball again and scored a touchdown to make the score 20-10. But the White Team was able to hold on to the lead and take the win 20-13.
