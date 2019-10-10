The BRLD Junior High football team traveled to Ponca Monday afternoon and came away with a 6-6 tie.
“Mistakes doomed our chances for victory over Ponca," said Coach Bruce Knaak. “Too many fumbles led to missed opportunities.”
Jackson Cooney scored the only touchdown on a 2 yard run in 4th quarter. The Team was 1st and goal with under a minute left in game, but the clock ran out before they were able to score.
The leading rusher for the Wolverines was Jackson Cooney with 29 yard in 6 carrie. Pierce Paulson had 14 yards in 7 carries, Kevin Mendez had 14 yards in one carry.
Ross Termayne had 48 yards passing, completing 2 of 3 passes.
Pierce Paulson had one reception for 27 yards and Gavin Hardemen had one reception for 21 yards.
Defensively, Jackson Cooney had 11 tackles, 5 unassisted and one tackle for a loss; Keyton Kampa had 11 tackles, 4 unassisted and 3.5 tackles for a loss; Nick Buchholz had 4 tackles; Graysen Briggs had 6 tackles, 2 unassisted; Pierce Paulson had 5 tackles, 2 unassisted and 2 tackles for a loss; Logan Kramer had 4 tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, Kevin Mendez had 4 tackles, 2 unassisted; Matthew Polenske had 2 tackles, Ross Termayne had 4 tackles, 2 unassisted, Garrett Vavra had a tackle; and Landon Redding had a tackle.
(0) comments
