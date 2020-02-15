With the EHC tournament behind them, the Wolverines are close to wrapping up the season. As the defending champions BRLD is a target for every team to beat. So far they have won 42 games in a row.
"It's great [to win conference]. What it tells me is that they're still hungry,” BRLD Coach Cory Meyer said after the Wolverines downed North Bend 55-41 for their second straight East Husker title.
"Repeating as State Champion is in the back of our mind," said junior point guard Lucas Vogt, "but we have to play one game at a time."
As BRLD wraps up the last two weeks of regular season they won't have many chances to relax. (12-7) "Wisner-Pilger is the next team up. It's our last home game on Tuesday," said Meyer, "and they are dangerous. Then we go for a rematch against (15-6) Logan View on their court on Friday. They were a handful in the tournament."
On Saturday, February 15, BRLD travels to Grand Island for their Hoops Classic. They will be paired up with Class B's Hastings Tigers. They have a 17-1 record.
Pender is the last game on February 21.
Asked how much repeating at EHC meant, Will Gatzemeyer said. “It's huge. Conference is the first step, then it's districts and then it's state. That's one out of three that we can check off.”
