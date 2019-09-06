BRLD’s Wolverines Cross Country team opened the season at Logan View. It was an ideal day to compete as the runners posted improvements over other year’s times. The opposition had good times too as BRLD was not able to defend the championship they won last year. They finished third behind Boys Town and Schuyler.
Senior Brayden Anderson led the team with a fourth place finish, his best finish at the meet. His time was 18:50. Devin Hegge followed in seventh place in 19:08. Micah Henschen was the team’s third medalist with a thirteenth place. He was over a minute faster than 2018 with a time of 19:31. The fourth runner was Zach Hegge with a seventeenth place in 19:56. Freshman Caleb Schlichting finished in twenty-seventh in 20:35. Nic Tolle and Cole Kai rounded out the team with a seventy-fifth and ninety-fourth placings.
BRLD fielded a girls’ team with freshman MaKenna King leading the way with a thirty-first place in 30:39. Hailey Miller took thirty-fifth with Sam Chivara-Proeto right behind her. Gloria Estrada was the fourth runner and took forty-fourth place.
In the Junior High races Trelyn Sheridan, Kevin Mendez, and Brayden Hegge were top ten finishers.
Logan View Boys Teams
Boys Town 30
Schuyler 38
BRLD 41
Logan View 47
Roncalli/BT 95
Lakeview 98
Neumann 127
West Point-B 149
Neligh 196
O-C 244
Logan View Girls
Neumann 40
Schuyler 47
O-C 57
West Point-B 61
Logan View 67
Lakeview 80
Boys Town 81
BRLD 140
