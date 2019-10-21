 

The Wolverine Cross Country boys made it three years in a row as East Husker Conference champions.  The top four BRLD placers all medaled as they claimed the EHC champion's plaque by six points.  Stanton, the runner-up, had three runners in the top five, but their fourth man was off the pace and three Wolverines finished ahead of him.

Brayden Anderson led the Wolverine pack.  The senior has improved his finish by one place each year.  This year he claimed fourth place in a career best time of 18:05.

Devin Hegge improved his time by forty plus seconds and moved up two places from 2018.  The senior took sixth in 18:13.

Zach Hegge was the third runner for BRLD.  He took tenth place in 18:47.  The final scorer for the Wolverines was Micah Henschen in fourteenth place.  He had a time of 19:03.

Caleb Schlichting and Nic Tolle were the non-scoring kickers for BRLD.  Caleb came in seventeenth in 19:31 while Nic was twenty-sixth in 20::27

MaKenna King continued to lead then girls team.  Her time of 26:09 placed her a twenty-fifth.  Two other runners broken thirty minutes.   Gloria Estrada placed thirty-fourth in 28:44 and Heather Marr was thirty-sixth in 29:14. Sam Chivara-Prieto took forty-first in 31:07.

EHC Boys Standings

BRLD                         33

Stanton                     39

Logan View                52

Wisner-Pilger             55

West Point-Beemer    79

Humphrey/LHF          107

Madison                    111

Pender                      124

North Bend Central    146

Oakland-Craig            150

Twin River                 NTS

EHC Girls  Standings

Pender                      22

North Bend  Central   25

Oakland-Craig            47

Logan View                70

Wisner-Pilger             75

West Point-Beemer    84     

BRLD                         120

Humphrey/LHF          NTS

Madison                    NTS

Stanton                     NTS

