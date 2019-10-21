The Wolverine Cross Country boys made it three years in a row as East Husker Conference champions. The top four BRLD placers all medaled as they claimed the EHC champion's plaque by six points. Stanton, the runner-up, had three runners in the top five, but their fourth man was off the pace and three Wolverines finished ahead of him.
Brayden Anderson led the Wolverine pack. The senior has improved his finish by one place each year. This year he claimed fourth place in a career best time of 18:05.
Devin Hegge improved his time by forty plus seconds and moved up two places from 2018. The senior took sixth in 18:13.
Zach Hegge was the third runner for BRLD. He took tenth place in 18:47. The final scorer for the Wolverines was Micah Henschen in fourteenth place. He had a time of 19:03.
Caleb Schlichting and Nic Tolle were the non-scoring kickers for BRLD. Caleb came in seventeenth in 19:31 while Nic was twenty-sixth in 20::27
MaKenna King continued to lead then girls team. Her time of 26:09 placed her a twenty-fifth. Two other runners broken thirty minutes. Gloria Estrada placed thirty-fourth in 28:44 and Heather Marr was thirty-sixth in 29:14. Sam Chivara-Prieto took forty-first in 31:07.
EHC Boys Standings
BRLD 33
Stanton 39
Logan View 52
Wisner-Pilger 55
West Point-Beemer 79
Humphrey/LHF 107
Madison 111
Pender 124
North Bend Central 146
Oakland-Craig 150
Twin River NTS
EHC Girls Standings
Pender 22
North Bend Central 25
Oakland-Craig 47
Logan View 70
Wisner-Pilger 75
West Point-Beemer 84
BRLD 120
Humphrey/LHF NTS
Madison NTS
Stanton NTS
