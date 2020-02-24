The Oakland gym was the site of the Class C-3 district this past Friday and Saturday for 16 teams and their kids all trying to navigate their weight class bracket and grab a spot at the state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha Feb 20-22. The stands were packed and the electricity ebbed and flowed all day long. In the end, three Oakland-Craig wrestlers finished in the top 4 and will be representing the Knights next week at the state tournament.
Trenton Arlt continued his dominance in the 106lb weight class taking the top seed in the district and upholding that with a championship finish. Arlt pinned his first opponent Friday night setting up a semi-final match with 40 match winner Hudson Barger of Crofton/Bloomfield. It was a tight match throughout but Arlt came out on top 8-6 making the final against Pedro Hernandez of Wilber-Clatonia. Arlt was on top of his game in the final building a large lead quickly before securing a 2nd period pin and claiming a district championship for the 2nd year in a row. Arlt will face Barrett Brandt of Syracuse in the first round of the state tournament.
Tom Maline was the #2 seed at 170lbs and held that seed with a runner up finish. He picked up a fall to set up his semis match with Richard Cleveland of Boone Central/Newman Grove. An early takedown in the 1st period put Maline up 2-0 but Cleveland was able to complete a 4 point throw in the 2nd period to build a 5-2 lead. With both wrestlers competing to near exhaustion, Maline scored a 2 point reversal and finally a 1 point escape to tie the match and send it to overtime. It was Maline that had a little gas left in the tank as he was able to slip a takedown attempt by Cleveland and score the winning points to put him in the final against Ben Kment of Aquinas Catholic. Kment would get the win but Maline’s runner-up finish has him in the state bracket for the 2ndyear where he will face Kase Thompson of Battle Creek in the first round.
Wrestling at 182lbs as the #1 seed was Jarron Metzler. Like Trenton and Tom before him, he pinned his first opponent to reach the semi-finals against Reilly Miller of Aquinas Catholic. Unlike his teammates though Metzler left no doubt in the matchup gaining a pin late in the 3rd period to set up a showdown with Owen Snipes of Connestoga. Snipes was able to keep Metzler out of rhythm and eventually caught him for the pin. Metzler’s runner up finish secured his 2nd trip to state where he will match up against Thomas Barnes of Filmore Central.
Oakland-Craig had four other competitors entered in the district in Carter Bousquet-113lbs, Tavis Uhing-152lbs, Landon Hilliard-195lbs and Laurence Brands-285lbs. Carter finished his freshman campaign dropping a tight 5-4 decision to Elijah Nacke of Raymond Central. He showed great promise throughout the year and usually provided stiff competition even for more seasoned wrestlers. The future looks bright for Carter.
Tavis Uhing improved steadily during his sophomore season. He showed he can handle the middle weights by finishing well over .500 in his record. Splitting his first two matches in the district put him in the consolation bracket where you win or your season is over. Uhing had two straight pins in the consolations to set him up in the heartbreak round where, if you win, you go to state. It was not yet time for Tavis though as he fell to Tad Molenhauer of Wilber-Clatonia. Still, it was encouraging to see him fight his way through the bracket and give himself a chance. He and Carter will be tough foes for next year’s team.
Landon Hilliard gamely competed at 195lbs all year long. Coming in as a first year wrestler, Landon could have easily declined to compete on the varsity level but he never backed down from an opponent. I believe Landon learned how hard he could push himself and how to properly face competition. We look forward to seeing his growth in the sport in the years to come.
Laurence Brands gave the Oakland crowd its most exciting moment at the tournament. After falling in the first round he had a consolation match he needed to win to stay alive in his bracket. Facing Cole Greek of Boone Central/Newman Grove, it was an evenly contested match. Late in the 3rd period, Brands found himself down 7-4 with time running out. He maneuvered a nifty role for a reversal and a quick power half put his opponent on his back for a fall and the win. He would lose in the next round to finish his high school career but that moment is one that Laurence and the Oakland fans will not soon forget.
Missing in the district was 138lb senior Lucas Hilliard. Hilliard did not make weight on the first day of competition so he was unable to wrestle. Hilliard brought a wealth of wrestling knowledge into the room every day. He had an exciting style of wrestling and he will be missed in the room next year.
As a team, Oakland-Craig finished 7th out of 16 squads with 70 points. Aquinas Catholic was the district champion with 232 points. The Knights will wrestle the early session Thursday morning with the first matches going off at 9:30.
