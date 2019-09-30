 

Girls Cross Country

The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights finished second as a team at the Pender Cross Country Invitational with a team score of 30.

The Lady Knights had three medal. Chaney Nelson placed 3rd with a time of 22:41.44. Sam Linder placed 6th with a time of 23:28.35 and Sydney Guzinski was 8th with a time of 25:15.94.

Others turning in times were Trinity Seery with a time of 29:33.03 and Kalliah Johnson with a time of 29:45.74.

Team Standings

  1. Pender                         15
  2. Oakland Craig               30
  3. Humphrey/LHF             42
  4. BRLD                            52

Individual Medalist

  1. Paige Steinman             Pender                         21:27.01
  2. Piper Steinman             Pender                         21:57.89
  3. Chaney Nelson              Oakland-Craig               22:41.44
  4. Daisy Chorus                 Humphrey/LHF             22:56.25
  5. Faith Morris                  Pender                         23:02.85
  6. Samantha Linder           Oakland-Craig               23:28.35
  7. Jessica Krueger             Pender                         24:32.81
  8. Sydney Guzinski            Oakland-Craig               25:15.94
  9. Mackenzie Schram        Ponca                           25:23.90
  10. Jayla Price                     Winnebago                   25:53.16
  11. Madeline Cleveland      Winnebago                   26:10.68
  12. Janel Bussing                Yutan                           26:24.18
  13. Makenna King               BRLD                            27:56.58
  14. Natasha Dahlberg         Humphrey/LHF             28:14.52.
  15. Grace Preister               Humphrey/LHF             28:36.54

Boys Cross Country

The O-C Knights finished 6th as a team at Pender Cross Country Invitational with a team score of 98.

The Knights boys’ cross-country team competed at the Pender Invitational. Turning in the top time for the Knights was Lucas Hilliard with a time of 21:25.38, Max Ward with a time of 22:15.65, Angel Henry 22:18.45, Max Henry 22:38.98, Tyson Schultz 23:47.16 and Carmine Carson 26:06.57. Nobody medaled for the Knights.

Team Standings

  1. BRLD                            12
  2. Winnebago                   39
  3. Yutan                            57
  4. Pender                         83
  5. Ponca                           96
  6. Oakland-Craig               98
  7. Laurel-Concord-Cole     98
  8. Humphrey/LHF             110

