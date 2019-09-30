Girls Cross Country
The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights finished second as a team at the Pender Cross Country Invitational with a team score of 30.
The Lady Knights had three medal. Chaney Nelson placed 3rd with a time of 22:41.44. Sam Linder placed 6th with a time of 23:28.35 and Sydney Guzinski was 8th with a time of 25:15.94.
Others turning in times were Trinity Seery with a time of 29:33.03 and Kalliah Johnson with a time of 29:45.74.
Team Standings
- Pender 15
- Oakland Craig 30
- Humphrey/LHF 42
- BRLD 52
Individual Medalist
- Paige Steinman Pender 21:27.01
- Piper Steinman Pender 21:57.89
- Chaney Nelson Oakland-Craig 22:41.44
- Daisy Chorus Humphrey/LHF 22:56.25
- Faith Morris Pender 23:02.85
- Samantha Linder Oakland-Craig 23:28.35
- Jessica Krueger Pender 24:32.81
- Sydney Guzinski Oakland-Craig 25:15.94
- Mackenzie Schram Ponca 25:23.90
- Jayla Price Winnebago 25:53.16
- Madeline Cleveland Winnebago 26:10.68
- Janel Bussing Yutan 26:24.18
- Makenna King BRLD 27:56.58
- Natasha Dahlberg Humphrey/LHF 28:14.52.
- Grace Preister Humphrey/LHF 28:36.54
Boys Cross Country
The O-C Knights finished 6th as a team at Pender Cross Country Invitational with a team score of 98.
The Knights boys’ cross-country team competed at the Pender Invitational. Turning in the top time for the Knights was Lucas Hilliard with a time of 21:25.38, Max Ward with a time of 22:15.65, Angel Henry 22:18.45, Max Henry 22:38.98, Tyson Schultz 23:47.16 and Carmine Carson 26:06.57. Nobody medaled for the Knights.
Team Standings
- BRLD 12
- Winnebago 39
- Yutan 57
- Pender 83
- Ponca 96
- Oakland-Craig 98
- Laurel-Concord-Cole 98
- Humphrey/LHF 110
