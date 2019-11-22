 

The East Husker All-Conference was selected this week and three Lady Wolverines were selected. Caragan Tietz was selected for the First Team. Kelsey Larsen and Halle Wortman were selected for Honorable Mention.

The BRLD Lady Wolverines finished the season with a 19-14 record. Congratulations to the three ladies selected to be among the East Husker Conference All-Conference players.

EHC FIRST TEAM

Lauren Emanuel - North Bend Central 

Rachel Otten - Wisner-Pilger 

Bailey Helzer - Oakland-Craig 

Allie Schneider - HLHF 

Caragan Tietz - BRLD 

Megan Ortmeier - North Bend Central 

Marissa Morris - Twin River 

Cassidy Hoffman - Clarkson-Leigh 

 

EHC SECOND TEAM

Jasmine Kment - Stanton 

Sidney Swanson - West Point - Beemer 

Aspin Waterman - Wisner-Pilger 

Adi Meyer - Wisner-Pilger 

Kennedy Benne - Oakland-Craig 

Ellie Locke - Stanton 

Ally Pojar - North Bend Central 

Ashten Rennerfeldt - Oakland-Craig 

 

EHC THIRD TEAM

Taya VanLengen - Howells-Dodge 

Dream Daugherty - LVSS 

Emily Lewin - LVSS 

Alyssa Coufal - Howells-Dodge 

Cierra Kluthe - North Bend Central 

Karrin Jindra - Wisner-Pilger 

Kennedy Settje - Clarkson-Leigh 

Brittney Veik - HLHF 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EHC HONORABLE MENTION

Ashley Ostrand - Pender 

Paige Beller - HLHF 

Reagan Klein – LVSS 

Emily Colwell - Stanton 

Kelsey Larsen - BRLD 

Grace Kreikemeier - Howells-Dodge 

Halle Wortman - BRLD 

Brynn Schmidt - Tekamah-Herman 

Riley Jurgens - HLHF 

Haley Butts - Madison 

Elena Jetensky - Tekamah-Herman 

Zoey Lehmkuhl - Pender 

Brooklyn Weddle - West Point - Beemer 

Whitney Zessin - Madison 

Olivia Nelson- Pender 

Isabelle Felber - Pender 

Jadyn Meiergerd - West Point - Beemer

