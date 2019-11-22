The East Husker All-Conference was selected this week and three Lady Wolverines were selected. Caragan Tietz was selected for the First Team. Kelsey Larsen and Halle Wortman were selected for Honorable Mention.
The BRLD Lady Wolverines finished the season with a 19-14 record. Congratulations to the three ladies selected to be among the East Husker Conference All-Conference players.
EHC FIRST TEAM
Lauren Emanuel - North Bend Central
Rachel Otten - Wisner-Pilger
Bailey Helzer - Oakland-Craig
Allie Schneider - HLHF
Caragan Tietz - BRLD
Megan Ortmeier - North Bend Central
Marissa Morris - Twin River
Cassidy Hoffman - Clarkson-Leigh
EHC SECOND TEAM
Jasmine Kment - Stanton
Sidney Swanson - West Point - Beemer
Aspin Waterman - Wisner-Pilger
Adi Meyer - Wisner-Pilger
Kennedy Benne - Oakland-Craig
Ellie Locke - Stanton
Ally Pojar - North Bend Central
Ashten Rennerfeldt - Oakland-Craig
EHC THIRD TEAM
Taya VanLengen - Howells-Dodge
Dream Daugherty - LVSS
Emily Lewin - LVSS
Alyssa Coufal - Howells-Dodge
Cierra Kluthe - North Bend Central
Karrin Jindra - Wisner-Pilger
Kennedy Settje - Clarkson-Leigh
Brittney Veik - HLHF
EHC HONORABLE MENTION
Ashley Ostrand - Pender
Paige Beller - HLHF
Reagan Klein – LVSS
Emily Colwell - Stanton
Kelsey Larsen - BRLD
Grace Kreikemeier - Howells-Dodge
Halle Wortman - BRLD
Brynn Schmidt - Tekamah-Herman
Riley Jurgens - HLHF
Haley Butts - Madison
Elena Jetensky - Tekamah-Herman
Zoey Lehmkuhl - Pender
Brooklyn Weddle - West Point - Beemer
Whitney Zessin - Madison
Olivia Nelson- Pender
Isabelle Felber - Pender
Jadyn Meiergerd - West Point - Beemer
