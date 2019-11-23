The All-Conference teams were listed this week. Three Lady Raiders were selected. Dream Daugherty and Emily Lewin were selected for the Third Team and Reagan Klein was Honorable Mention.
Dream Daugherty had 774 attacks on the net with 238 kills, 364 serves, 33 Service aces, 170 points, 87.4% service proficiency, 21 blocks, 2 solo, 309 digs, 18 assists and 200 serve receives. Emily Lewin had a team leading 903 attacks at the net with a team leading 300 kills, 334 serves with 32 service aces, 168 points, 88.9% serving proficiency, 23 blocks, 293 digs, 11 assists and 389 serve receives. Reagan Klein had 203 attacks at the net with 25 kills, 208 serves with 15 ace serves, 92 points, 87% serving efficiency, 11 blocks, 2 solo, 191 digs, and 746 set assists.
Congratulations to the Lady Raiders selected for the EHC All-Conference Team.
