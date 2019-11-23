Three Lady Knights were named the East Husker All Conference team. Bailey Helzer was named to the First Team All-Conference. Kennedy Benne and Ashten Rennerfeldt was named to the Second Team All-Conference.

Bailey Helzer had 1,038 attacks at the net with 391 kills, 330 serves including 45 service aces, 87% serving efficiency, 48 blocks, 35 solo, 449 digs and 336 serve receives. Kennedy Benne had 922 attacks with 221 kills, 424 serves with 31 service aces, 93.4% serving efficiency, 35 blocks, 21 solo, 473 digs and 341 Serve receives. Ashten Rennerfeldt had 401 serves with 22 service aces, 95% serving efficiency, 591 digs and 627 serve receives.

Congratulations to the Lady Knights named to the EHC All-Conference.

EHC FIRST TEAM

Lauren Emanuel - North Bend Central 

Rachel Otten - Wisner-Pilger 

Bailey Helzer - Oakland-Craig 

Allie Schneider - HLHF 

Caragan Tietz - BRLD 

Megan Ortmeier - North Bend Central 

Marissa Morris - Twin River 

Cassidy Hoffman - Clarkson-Leigh 

 

EHC SECOND TEAM

Jasmine Kment - Stanton 

Sidney Swanson - West Point - Beemer 

Aspin Waterman - Wisner-Pilger 

Adi Meyer - Wisner-Pilger

Kennedy Benne - Oakland-Craig 

Ellie Locke - Stanton 

Ally Pojar - North Bend Central 

Ashten Rennerfeldt - Oakland-Craig 

 

EHC THIRD TEAM

Taya VanLengen - Howells-Dodge 

Dream Daugherty - LVSS 

Emily Lewin - LVSS 

Alyssa Coufal - Howells-Dodge 

Cierra Kluthe - North Bend Central 

Karrin Jindra - Wisner-Pilger 

Kennedy Settje - Clarkson-Leigh 

Brittney Veik - HLHF 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EHC HONORABLE MENTION

Ashley Ostrand - Pender 

Paige Beller - HLHF 

Reagan Klein – LVSS 

Emily Colwell - Stanton 

Kelsey Larsen - BRLD 

Grace Kreikemeier - Howells-Dodge 

Halle Wortman - BRLD 

Brynn Schmidt - Tekamah-Herman 

Riley Jurgens - HLHF 

Haley Butts - Madison 

Elena Jetensky - Tekamah-Herman 

Zoey Lehmkuhl - Pender 

Brooklyn Weddle - West Point - Beemer 

Whitney Zessin - Madison 

Olivia Nelson- Pender 

Isabelle Felber - Pender 

Jadyn Meiergerd - West Point - Beemer

