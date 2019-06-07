The Warrior Basketball Classic is an extension of the Swedish Basketball Classic that was coordinated by the late Dewaine Gahan and his wife Bobbie, past owners of the Oakland Independent Newspaper for nearly a quarter of a century. In continuing their tradition of the love of this game, a “Bobbie Gahan MVP Award” is given to a girl on each team and a “Dewaine Gahan MVP Award” is given to a boy on each team.
Rod Peters, the head coach for BRLD, was selected to be the coach on the Dark Team.
There were three area girls selected to compete in the girls’ game this year. Natalia McNeill of Oakland-Craig, Paige Peters of BRLD and Ashley Peters of Logan View. Natalia and Paige were on the dark team and Ashley was on the white team.
The White team dominated the game from the start as they built an early big lead and led at halftime 47-25 and rolled on to a 91-56 final score.
The White team won by out shooting the Dark team. In the first half the Dark Team shot 23.1% in field goals compared to the White team hitting 54.1%. By the end of the game the White Team shot 48.7% in field goals while the Dark Team shot 27.5%. Also the Dark team shot nearly twice as many 3-pointers (43) compared to 26 three-pointers by the White Team.
Final team stats were for the Dark Team hitting 22 of 80 (27.5%) in field goals including 9 of 43 (20.9%) in 3-pointers and only 3 for 4 (75%) at the line. The White Team shot 37 of 76 (48.7%) in field goals including 6 of 26 (23.1%) in 3-pointers and 11 of 19 (57.9%) at the line.
Natalia McNeill had 5 points hitting 1 of 5 in 2-pointers and 1 for 4 in 3-pointers. She had 3 rebounds, 2 assists and one steal and played for 18 minutes. Paige Peters had 7 points hitting 1 of 6 in 3-pointers and 2 of 2 in 2-pointers. She had 4 rebounds, and 2 assists and played 22 minutes. Ashley Peters for the White Team scored 2 points hitting 1 for 1 in 2-pointers and ha a rebound and played 8 minutes.
Congratulations to these young athletes for having the honor of being selected for this all-star game.
