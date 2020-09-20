 

Stanton Meet

The TC Thunder took first at the Stanton meet with a team score of 247. Clarkson-Leigh took second with a team score of 279 and Stanton took 3rd with a team score of 285. Wayne did not turn in a team score.

Individual scoring

  1. Natalie Bentjen             47        Wayne
  2. Shelbey Jenkinson         51        Stanton
  3. 3.     Harlie Nolze                  55        TC Thunder
  4. 4.     Payton Nolting             56        TC Thunder (JV)
  5. Riley Haschler               58        Wayne
  6. 6.     Emma Beutler               62        TC Thunder
  7. Ashly Guillen                 64        Clarkson-Leigh
  8. 8.     Mercede Roberts          65        TC Thunder
  9. 9.     Bailey Kubik                 65        TC Thunder
  10. 10.  Emily Luedert               66        TC Thunder (JV)
  11. Hazel Mundt                 67        Clarkson-Leigh
  12. Kaitlyn Feher                69        Clarkson-Leigh
  13. Rachel Thomas             70        Stanton
  14. 14.  Kailey Raasch               71        TC Thunder (JV)
  15. 15.  Ella Bruns                     72        TC Thunder
  16. 16.  Dannie Dutcher            72        TC Thunder (JV)

Others turning in scores for the TC Thunder: Kendra Burns 75 and Gabby Gatzemeyer 76.

Pierce Invite

The TC Thunder placed Third at the Pierce Invite with a team score of 447. Top three teams were Boone Central with a team score of 379, West Point-Beemer 385 and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 421.

Team Scores

1    Boone Central                     379

2    West Point-Beemer             385

3    Laurel-Concord-Coleridge    421

4    Pierce                                 430

5    O'Neill                                433

6    Thurston County                 447

7    Cedar Catholic                    459

8    Elkhorn Valley                     511

9    Crofton                               605

10  Stanton                              621

11  Wayne                                NTS

12  West Holt                           NTS

13  Pierce JV                             NTS

14  Norfolk Catholic                  NTS

 

 

Top 15 Individual scores

1    Abby Brodersen                  75        Boone Central

2    Brook Diekemper                83        West Point-Beemer

3    Kailey Johnson                    86        West Point-Beemer

4    Delayne Sudbeck                 89        Cedar Catholic

5    Jadyn Kinkaid                      91        Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

6    Natalie Bentjen                   93        Wayne

7    Taylor Beierman                 94        Boone Central

8    Shelbie Woerman               96        West Point-Beemer

9    Alena Peters                       100      Pierce

10  Sarah Karnes                       102      Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

11  Emma Beutler                     103      Thurston County

12  Rachel Malander                 103      Boone Central

13  Erica Brown                        103      Elkhorn Valley

14  Becca Albrecht                    105      Pierce

15  Kalea Fischer                       106      Norfolk Catholic

16  Madison Hampton              106      O'Neill

17  Riley Haschke                      106      Wayne

18  Harlie Nolze                        106      Thurston County

Other individual scores turned in for the TC Thunder were Payton Nolting 115, Bailey Kubik 123 and Mercede Roberts 132.

