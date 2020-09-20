Stanton Meet
The TC Thunder took first at the Stanton meet with a team score of 247. Clarkson-Leigh took second with a team score of 279 and Stanton took 3rd with a team score of 285. Wayne did not turn in a team score.
Individual scoring
- Natalie Bentjen 47 Wayne
- Shelbey Jenkinson 51 Stanton
- 3. Harlie Nolze 55 TC Thunder
- 4. Payton Nolting 56 TC Thunder (JV)
- Riley Haschler 58 Wayne
- 6. Emma Beutler 62 TC Thunder
- Ashly Guillen 64 Clarkson-Leigh
- 8. Mercede Roberts 65 TC Thunder
- 9. Bailey Kubik 65 TC Thunder
- 10. Emily Luedert 66 TC Thunder (JV)
- Hazel Mundt 67 Clarkson-Leigh
- Kaitlyn Feher 69 Clarkson-Leigh
- Rachel Thomas 70 Stanton
- 14. Kailey Raasch 71 TC Thunder (JV)
- 15. Ella Bruns 72 TC Thunder
- 16. Dannie Dutcher 72 TC Thunder (JV)
Others turning in scores for the TC Thunder: Kendra Burns 75 and Gabby Gatzemeyer 76.
Pierce Invite
The TC Thunder placed Third at the Pierce Invite with a team score of 447. Top three teams were Boone Central with a team score of 379, West Point-Beemer 385 and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 421.
Team Scores
1 Boone Central 379
2 West Point-Beemer 385
3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 421
4 Pierce 430
5 O'Neill 433
6 Thurston County 447
7 Cedar Catholic 459
8 Elkhorn Valley 511
9 Crofton 605
10 Stanton 621
11 Wayne NTS
12 West Holt NTS
13 Pierce JV NTS
14 Norfolk Catholic NTS
Top 15 Individual scores
1 Abby Brodersen 75 Boone Central
2 Brook Diekemper 83 West Point-Beemer
3 Kailey Johnson 86 West Point-Beemer
4 Delayne Sudbeck 89 Cedar Catholic
5 Jadyn Kinkaid 91 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
6 Natalie Bentjen 93 Wayne
7 Taylor Beierman 94 Boone Central
8 Shelbie Woerman 96 West Point-Beemer
9 Alena Peters 100 Pierce
10 Sarah Karnes 102 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
11 Emma Beutler 103 Thurston County
12 Rachel Malander 103 Boone Central
13 Erica Brown 103 Elkhorn Valley
14 Becca Albrecht 105 Pierce
15 Kalea Fischer 106 Norfolk Catholic
16 Madison Hampton 106 O'Neill
17 Riley Haschke 106 Wayne
18 Harlie Nolze 106 Thurston County
Other individual scores turned in for the TC Thunder were Payton Nolting 115, Bailey Kubik 123 and Mercede Roberts 132.
