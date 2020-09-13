Stanton Invite
The TC Thunder golf team competed in the Stanton Invite.
TC Thunder came in third with a team score of 455. West Point Beemer took first with a team score of 429 and Laurel Concord Coleridge took second with a team score of 434.
Individual scoring for TC thunder was as follows: Emma Beutler medaled at 7th place with a score of 112. Harlie Nolze medaled at 10th place with a score of 113. Mercede Roberts medaled at 11th with a score of 113 and Bailey Kubik medaled with a score of 117. Ella Bruns turned in a score of 237.
O-C Triangular
TC Thunder travelled to Oakland for a triangular. South Sioux did not have enough golfers to turn in a team score. The Lady Knights won the meet turning in a score of 209. TC Thunder had a team score of 237. Emma Beutler had a score of 62, Bailey Kubik had a score of 59, Ella Bruns had a score of 64, Mercede Roberts had a score of 52 and Emily Luedert had a score of 64.
