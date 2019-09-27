O-C Quad
The TC Thunder Ladies golf team took second at a quad with Oakland-Craig, West Point-Beemer and Clarkson/Leigh. Oakland-Craig took first with a team score of 205. TC Thunder had 249 for second place and Clarkson/Leigh was third with 308. West Point Beemer only had three golfers and had no team score.
Top golfers for the TC Thunder Emily Luedert with a 54 followed by Emma Beutler with a 59 and Jazzmin Nolze with a 66. Other scores turned in were Harlie Nolze with a 70 and Bailey Kubik with a 75.
