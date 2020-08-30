 

The TC Thunder girls golf team competed in the West Point-Beemer tournament last week to open their season. They had two teams in the tournament (Varsity and JV) The Varsity team had a team score of 518 and the JV team had a team score of 685.

Leading for the varsity team was Harlie Nolze turning in a 114, placing her just outside of medaling at 19th. She had a 57 on both the front and back nine holes. Ella Bruns turned in 122, Mercedes Roberts turned in 137, Emily Leudert turned in 145 and Payton Nolting turned in 154.

The JV team was led by Kailey Raasch followed by Gabby Gatzemeyer with 150, Dannie Dutcher and Kendra Burns with a 198 each.

Next tournament for TC Thunder will be an Invite at Wayne on August 28. 

Place               TEAM                     SCORE

1         WEST POINT-BEEMER        407

2         LAUREL CONCORD             410

3         OMAHA MARIAN               433

4         BENNINGTON                    470

5         Arlington Eagles                486

6         NORFOLK                          508

7         Shelby-Rising City              509

8         PENDER/TC                       518

9         ARCHBISHIP BERGAN         NTS

10       OAKLAND-CRAIG               NTS

11       SOUTH SIOUX CITY             NTS

12       LAUREL-C-C JV                   NTS

13       WAYNE                             NTS

14       PENDER/TC JV                   NTS

15       WEST POINT-BEEMER JV    NTS

