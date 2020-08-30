The TC Thunder girls golf team competed in the West Point-Beemer tournament last week to open their season. They had two teams in the tournament (Varsity and JV) The Varsity team had a team score of 518 and the JV team had a team score of 685.
Leading for the varsity team was Harlie Nolze turning in a 114, placing her just outside of medaling at 19th. She had a 57 on both the front and back nine holes. Ella Bruns turned in 122, Mercedes Roberts turned in 137, Emily Leudert turned in 145 and Payton Nolting turned in 154.
The JV team was led by Kailey Raasch followed by Gabby Gatzemeyer with 150, Dannie Dutcher and Kendra Burns with a 198 each.
Next tournament for TC Thunder will be an Invite at Wayne on August 28.
Place TEAM SCORE
1 WEST POINT-BEEMER 407
2 LAUREL CONCORD 410
3 OMAHA MARIAN 433
4 BENNINGTON 470
5 Arlington Eagles 486
6 NORFOLK 508
7 Shelby-Rising City 509
8 PENDER/TC 518
9 ARCHBISHIP BERGAN NTS
10 OAKLAND-CRAIG NTS
11 SOUTH SIOUX CITY NTS
12 LAUREL-C-C JV NTS
13 WAYNE NTS
14 PENDER/TC JV NTS
15 WEST POINT-BEEMER JV NTS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.