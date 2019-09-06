Jazzmine Nolze905
Jazzmin Nolze putting at the Wayne Invite.

 James Schrock

 

The TC Thunder girls golf team competed in the Wayne Invite and finished in 7thplace with a team score of 508.

Top score turned in for the Thunder was Jazzmin Nolze with a score of 114. She was followed by Harlie Nolze with a 119. Other scores turned in for the Thunder were Emma Beutler 124, Bailey Kubik 151 and Samantha Leora 166.

Team                                                    Score    Place

Papillion La Vista                                   403      1st

Battle Creek                                          414      2nd

Cedar Catholic/Hartington-New Castle   431      3rd

Oakland-Craig                                       441      4th

Pierce                                                   447      5th

Laurel Concord-Coleridge                      475      

Thurston-Cuming County (TC Thunder)  508      

Elkhorn Valley535

