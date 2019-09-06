The TC Thunder girls golf team competed in the Wayne Invite and finished in 7thplace with a team score of 508.
Top score turned in for the Thunder was Jazzmin Nolze with a score of 114. She was followed by Harlie Nolze with a 119. Other scores turned in for the Thunder were Emma Beutler 124, Bailey Kubik 151 and Samantha Leora 166.
Team Score Place
Papillion La Vista 403 1st
Battle Creek 414 2nd
Cedar Catholic/Hartington-New Castle 431 3rd
Oakland-Craig 441 4th
Pierce 447 5th
Laurel Concord-Coleridge 475
Thurston-Cuming County (TC Thunder) 508
Elkhorn Valley535
