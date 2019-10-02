 

The TC Thunder girls golf team competed in the East Husker Conference tournament held in Oakland last Saturday. They finished taking 3rd place with 492 team points as a team. West Point Beemer took 1st with a team score of 427 and Oakland-Craig took 2nd with a team score of 446.

Jazminn Nolze medaled with a 5th place finish with a score of 111. Emma Beutler medaled with a 10th place finish with 118 strokes and Harlie Nolze medaled with a 14th place finish with a score of 125. Just missing medaling was Emily Luedert with a 16th place finish with a 138.

East Husker Girls Golf Meet 2019

      Pl   Name                           School              Score

  1. Brook Diekemper          WPB                 85
  2. Kailey Johnson              WPB                 100
  3. Emily Carmichael          O-C                  108
  4. Jenni Karge                   O-C                  110
  5. Jazminn Nolze               TC                    111
  6. Shelby Jenkinson           Stanton            113
  7. Edie Anderson              O-C                  114
  8. Megan Bousquet           O-C                  114
  9. Shelbie Woerman         WPB                 118
  10. Emma Beutler               TC                    118
  11. Selena Johnson             O-C                  122
  12. Ashly Guillen                 C-L                   122
  13. Kaitlyn Fehrer               WPB                 124
  14. Harlie Nolze                  TC                    125
  15. Allie Boell                     WPB                 129

Team Results

      Pl   School                          Score

  1. West Point-Beemer       427
  2. Oakland-Craig               448
  3. TC Thunder                   492
  4. Clarkson-Leigh              620
  5. Stanton                        NTS

