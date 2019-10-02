The TC Thunder girls golf team competed in the East Husker Conference tournament held in Oakland last Saturday. They finished taking 3rd place with 492 team points as a team. West Point Beemer took 1st with a team score of 427 and Oakland-Craig took 2nd with a team score of 446.
Jazminn Nolze medaled with a 5th place finish with a score of 111. Emma Beutler medaled with a 10th place finish with 118 strokes and Harlie Nolze medaled with a 14th place finish with a score of 125. Just missing medaling was Emily Luedert with a 16th place finish with a 138.
East Husker Girls Golf Meet 2019
Pl Name School Score
- Brook Diekemper WPB 85
- Kailey Johnson WPB 100
- Emily Carmichael O-C 108
- Jenni Karge O-C 110
- Jazminn Nolze TC 111
- Shelby Jenkinson Stanton 113
- Edie Anderson O-C 114
- Megan Bousquet O-C 114
- Shelbie Woerman WPB 118
- Emma Beutler TC 118
- Selena Johnson O-C 122
- Ashly Guillen C-L 122
- Kaitlyn Fehrer WPB 124
- Harlie Nolze TC 125
- Allie Boell WPB 129
Team Results
Pl School Score
- West Point-Beemer 427
- Oakland-Craig 448
- TC Thunder 492
- Clarkson-Leigh 620
- Stanton NTS
