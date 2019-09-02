The TC Thunder (BRLD/Pender) Girls Golf team placed 4thin the West Point-Beemer Invite last Friday with a team score of 454. There were 10 teams in the tournament. Jazzmine Nolze medaled with a 6thplace finish with a score of 104. Emily Luebert also medaled with a 15thplace finish with a score of 113. Other TC Thunder players turning in scores were Emma Beutler 116, Harlie Nolze 121 and Reagan Patrick 154. The Thunder had two golf in the JV class, Ella Bruns 131 and Samaria Leora 128.
TEAM RESULTS:
PLACE SCHOOL SCORE
1ST West Point-Beemer 408
2ND Bennington 431
3rd Papillion La Vista 439
4th TC Thunder 454
5th Oakland-Craig 462
6th Papillion La Vista JV 481
7th Laurel Concord 510
8th Archbishop Bergan 511
9th Shelby/Rising City 514
10th Arlington 553
INDIVIDUAL:
PLACE SCORE: NAME: SCHOOL
1ST 90 Brooke Diekemper WPB
2ND 95 Claire Tompson Benn
3RD 98 Edie Anderson OC
4th 98 Natalie Bentjen Wayne
5th 101 Kailey Johnson WPB
6th 104 Jazzmin Nolze TC
7th 106 Lily Bojanski ArchB
8th 107 Abby Lasure Benn
9th 107 Booklyn Holloway PLV
10th 107 Shelbie Woerman WPB
11th 109 Grace Lyons PLV
12th 110 Kaitlyn Fehrer WPB
13th 110 Regan Covrig PLV
14th 112 Selena Johnson OC
15th 113 Emily LuebertTC
