The TC Thunder girls golf team competed in the Oakland-Craig Invite Saturday. The team took 5th with a team score of 466. Jazzmin Nolzes medaled for the TC Thunder with an individual score of 109, good enough to place her 13th. She had a 58 on the front nine and a 51 on the back nine.
Other scores turned in by the TC Thunder was Emma Beutler with a 115, just missing medaling and finishing in 16th place. Emily Luebert turned in a 120, Harlie Nolze 122 and Bailey Kubek with a 136.
INDIVIDUAL:
PLACE SCORE NAME SCHOOL
1ST 84 Brook Diekemper WPB
2ND 92 Rachel Parks Blair
3RD 100 Shelby Woerman WPB
4th 100 Brooklyn Holloway PLV-JV
5th 101 Edie Anderson OC
6th 102 Anna Moore Blair
7th 103 Kaia Stewart Blair
8th 103 Samantha Doughty Arlington
9th 104 Ava Rech Blair
10th 105 Emma Lamontange PLV-JV
11th 105 Kailey Johnson WPB
12th 108 Mallory Stirek Blair
13th 109 Jazzmin Noles TC
14th 109 Grace Lyons PLV-JV
15th 110 Jenni Karge OC
TEAM RESULTS:
PLACE SCHOOL SCORE
1st BLAIR 401
2nd WEST POINT-BEEMER 412
3rd PAPILLION LaVISTA JV 434
4th OAKLAND-CRAIG 447
5th TC 466
6th OMAHA CONCORDIA 515
7th ARLINGTON 518
8th CLARKSON/LEIGH 574
PLATTEVIEW NO SCORE
OAKLAND-CRAIG JV NO SCORE
STANTON NO SCORE
