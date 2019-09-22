The TC Thunder Girls golf team competed in a dual with Stanton on 9-12 -2019 at Twin Creeks in Pender. They played a 9 hole round. The Stanton team only had two golfers so they were unable to turn in a team score. The Thunder turned in a team score of 271. Emma Beutler shot a 59 as the top scorer for TC Thunder. Jarlie Nolze had a 66, Bailey Kubik had a 71 and Ella Bruns had a 75.
For Stanton, Shelby Jenkenson shot a 58 and Raechel Thomas had a 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.