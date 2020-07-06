O-C Ponies win Three
The Oakland-Craig Knights Ponies team takes the field in a delayed start to their 2020 summer league season. They are the only Oakland Craig baseball team to take the field this summer. They opened their season with wins over the West Point Twins, Howell-Dodge and Wakefield.
Vs. West Point Twins
O-C 0-2-5-1-0-3 11
WP 0-0-0-3-0-0 3
The O-C Ponies took to the road to start their season by traveling to West Point to take on the Twins in their season opener.
The starting pitcher for Oakland-Craig was Dom Richter. Both teams went down in order in the first inning. But the bats first came to life for the Knights in the top of the 2nd inning. JT Brands led the inning off with a single. With one out, Jeremiah Druckenmiller walked. Both scored before the inning was out.
The 3rd inning Emmett Johnson led off the inning with a sing to left field. Braylon Anderson had an RBI single to left field and Corbin Guill followed with an RBI double. JT Brands stepped to the plate and delivered a 2 runs home run. After one out Jeremiah Druckenmiller singled to right field followed with an RBI single. West Point went down in order in the bottom of the inning. After 3 innings the Knights led 7-0.
The Knights added another run in the top of the 4th inning with Emmett Johnson doubling with one out. Followed by an RBI single down the 3rd base line by Braylon Anderson. The bottom of the inning the Twins got on the board scoring 3 runs on 2 hits. But that would be the extent of the scoring for West Point.
Oakland-Craig added 3 more runs in the top of the 6th inning as the O-C Ponies opened the season with a 10-3 win.
Emmett Johnson 3 for 3 at the plate including a double, walked once and scored 3 times; Braylon Anderson was 3 for 4 at the plate, scored twice and had 3 RBI’s; Corbin Guill was 1 for 3 with a double, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Jeremiah Druckenmiller was 1 for 3 and scored twice; Sylas Nelson was 1 for 2; and Mason Pearson was 1 for 1.
Dom Richter went the first three innings on the mound striking out 4 walked one and allowed no runs on 2 hits. Jesse Droescher went 2 1/3 innings striking out 4, walked 4 and allowed 3 runs on 3 hits; Braylon Anderson went 2/3 if an inning striking out 2, walked none and allowed no runs on no hits.
Vs. Howells Dodge
O-C 2-1-1-1-4-5 14
H-D 0-0-1-0-0-2 4
On the road again the O-C Knights claimed their 2nd victory of the season. The Knights came to the plate first and capitalized on it. Emmet Johnson led off with a single down the first base line followed by a walk to Jeremiah Druckenmiller. Corbin Guill had an RBI Single. JT Brands walked. Dom Richter had a sacrifice RBI flyout to centerfield. Howells-Dodge went down in order and after the 1st inning O-C led 2-0.
O-C strikes again in the 2nd inning. Mason Pearson led off with a single to right field. Sylas Nelson got on with a fielder’s choice as Pearson was put out on second base. Emmett Johnson had an RBI sacrifice out at first base scoring Nelson. Howells-Dodge left tow runners stranded on base in the bottom of the inning The Knights led 3-0 after two.
JT Brands walked for the second time in this game to start the 3rd inning and scored on an RBI single by Jesse Droescher. Mason Pearson added a single before the inning ended. Howells-Dodge got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning with a couple walks and an RBI single. After 3 innings O-C led 3-1.
Corbin Guill walked with two outs in the top of the 4th inning and scored. JT Brands reached bas on a passed ball on the 3rdstrike.
O-C took off in the top of the 5th inning. Dom Richter reached base being hit by the pitch with one out. Jesse Droescher singled to left field followed by a single by Mason Pearson. Sylas Nelson reached base being hit by the pitch. Emmett Johnson reached base on an error. Braylon Anderson reached base on a fielder’s choice followed by a single by Corbin Guill. When the smoke cleared O-C added four more runs to lead 9-2 after 5 innings.
Oakland-Craig batted around the order in the top of the 6th inning scoring 5 more runs. Howells Dodge answered with 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning as O-C took the win 14-4.
Emmett Johnson was 1 for 4 at the plate, hit by the pitch, scored twice and had an RBI; Jeremiah Druckenmiller walked twice and scored; Corbin Guill was 2 for 3, walked, scored and had an RBI; JT Brands walked twice, reached base on the 3rd strikes and scored once; Nolan Magnusson walked and scored; Dom Richter was hit by the pitcher twice, scored twice and had an RBI; Mason Pearson was 3 for 3 and scored; Oliver Johnson was 2 for 1, scored and had 2 RBI’s; and Sylas Nelson was 1 for 2, reached base on a fielder’s choice, hit by the pitch and scored twice.
Emmett Johnson went 3 innings on the mound striking out 4 walked 2 and allowed a run on 2 hits. Mason Pearson went one inning striking out one and slowed no runs on no hits. Braylon Anderson went 2 innings striking out 4 hit a batter and slowed 2 runs on 2 hits.
Vs. Wakefield
Wak 0-0-1-2-1-0-0 4
O-C 0-0-0-0-0-3-2 5
The O-C Knights Ponies came home for their first game in Craig. There was a pretty good crowd for their first home game.
Wakefield loaded the bases in the first two innings but left all 6 stranded on base. They drew first blood in the 3rd innings with a one out double that scored to go up 1-0.
The top of the 4th inning Wakefield led off with a single. After one out a batter was hit by the pitch. Both scored. Corbin Guill led off the 4th inning with a double but was left stranded on base. After 4 innings Wakefield led 3-0.
Wakefield added another run in the top of the 5th inning on two walks and a run scoring on an error.
Corbin Guill came in to pitch in the top of the 6th inning striking out the side. Oakland-Craig finally got something going with their bats in the bottom of the 6th innings. Emmett Johnson led off with a single followed by another single by Braylon Anderson. Corbin Guill pounded a 2 RBI triple for O-C’s first score. JT Brands followed that with an RBI double. After 6 innings Wakefield’s led had been cut to 4-3.
Wakefield went down in the 7the inning leaving one stranded on base. The Knights’ Sylas Nelson led off the final inning with a single. Emmett Johnson followed with a walk. Nelson scored the tying run on a passed ball and a play at home plate. With one out Corbin Guill got a solid single to left field scoring Johnson for the walk off win. The Knights remained undefeated with a 5-4 win.
Emmett Johnson was 1 for 3 at the plate, one hit, walked and scored twice; Braylon Anderson was 2 for 4, scored twice; Corbin Guill was 3 for 3 including a double and triple, scored and had 3 RBI’s; JT Brands was 1 for 3 and an RBI; and Sylas Nelson was 2 for 2 and scored.
Dom Richter went one inning and started the second with one strike out, 3 walks and allowed no runs on 3 hits. Nolan Magnusson went one inning with a strikeout, hit a batter and allowed no runs on no hits; JT Brands went one inning with 2 strikeouts, no walks and allowed one run on one hit, Mason Pearson went one inning with 2 strikeouts, hit a batter and slowed 2 runs on one hit. Braylon Anderson went one inning, walked one and allowed one run on not hits. Corbin Guill closed the game with the final 2 innings striking out 3, no walks and allowed no runs on one hit.
