The Oakland-Craig Knights opened on Friday with Oakland-Craig hosting the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans. This was a rematch with the Knights defeating them 56-13 in the second game of the season. The only difference was that in the first encounter the Trojans’ all state running back, Jacob Keiser, was sitting out with a broken foot.
The Knights won the toss and chose to receive the ball first. O-C started their drive on the OC23. Coulter Thiele broke away for a 42-yard run to put the ball on the HCC30, but a holding call brought the ball back to the OC 28. Two plays later Thiele received a pass from Colton Thomsen for a 72-yard touchdown. He carried the ball in for the 2-point conversion to put O-C up 8-0 with 10:19 left in the opening period.
The Trojans returned the kickoff 14 yards to start their drive on the HCC34. Jacob Keiser took off on their first play and broke away for a 66-yard run for their first touchdown taking only 0:16 off the clock. Their extra point kick was no good and O-C still led 8-6.
The Knights had to punt the ball away on their next possession. The Trojans started their drive on the HCC25. HCC made 8 yards on their first play. But Michael Maline and Laurence Brands sacked the Trojan quarterback. But the next play HCC completed an 18-yard pass called back on an illegal shift. That was followed by a face mask call on O-C putting the ball on the OC45. But the Knights clamped down stopping Keiser after a one-yard gain and two incomplete passes forcing them to punt. The first quarter ended with O-C leading 8-6.
Two plays into the 2nd quarter the Trojans tried to convert a 4th and 2 on the OC34. Keiser was stopped with a 4-yard loss and the Knights took over on downs. The Knights were stopped on their next possession and punted the ball and Cedar Catholic started their drive on their 28-yard line.
On a 4th and 8 the Knights were called for pass interference which put the ball on the OC22. Keiser ran the ball in for a 22-yard touchdown run. The Trojans led for the first time 12-8 as they missed their extra point kick again.
On the Knights next possession O-C started their drive on the OC38. After Colton Thomsen ran for first down on a 13-yard run. That was followed by an offensive pass interference on O-C followed by a false start penalty on O-C gave the a 1st and 30 on the OC38. The Trojans intercepted the pass on the next play and returned it to the end zone. The extra point kick was good and Cedar Catholic led 19-8 with 1:28 left in the half.
The Knights started their drive on the OC39 after a 16-yard kickoff return by Tavis Uhing. Colton Thomsen completed a 20-yard pass to Ian Lundquist. Six plays later Colton Thomsen ran the ball in from 14 yards out for a touchdown with 0:35.7 left in the half. The Knights 2-point conversion failed and O-C trailed at halftime 14-19.
Cedar Catholic received the kickoff to start the second half and were 3 and out and punted to O-C. The Knights started their drive on the OC27. O-C drove the ball down to the HCC18. It was then that Colton Thomsen went down injured after an incomplete pass and was removed from the game. Sophomore Grady Gatewood entered the game with a 4th and 10 on the HCC 18. His first play was completing a pass to Caden Nelson in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Coulter Thiele ran in the 2-point conversion and O-C led again 22-19. Thomsen did not return to the game. The third quarter ended with O-C leading 22-19 and now in the hands of their backup quarterback Grady Gatewood.
The Knights defense stopped the Trojans and their punt went into the end zone and O-C started their drive on their 20-yard line. Fourteen plays later the Trojans were called for pass interference putting the ball on the HCC4. Caden Nelson ran the ball in for a touchdown and O-C led 28-19 with 3:36 left in the game.
The ensuing kickoff the Cedar Catholic was taken by Jacob Keiser and returned 75 yards for a touchdown and just 0:13 later the Knights lead had ben cut to 28-26.
The Trojans tried an onside kick that was covered by Tavis Uhing and O-C started their drive on the OC41. But they went 3 and out and had to punt to Cedar Catholic.
The Trojans started their drive from their 36-yard line. Eight plays later Jaron Meyer intercepted the ball and O-C took over on the OC27 with 1:35 left in the game. The Knights ran the clock out and O-C came away with the 28-26 first round win.
The Knights finished the game with 344 total offensive yards, passing for 170 yards and 174 yards on the ground. The Trojans had 212 total yards of offense, passing for 92 yards and rushing for 120 yards.
Colton Thomsen completed 9 of 16 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown and had one intercepted. Grady Gatewood was competed 1 of 2 passes for 17 yards.
Coulter Thiele had 2 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. Ian Lundquist had 2 receptions for 30 yards, Caden Nelson had 3 receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown and Wyatt Seagren had 3 catches for 29 yards.
Scoring Summary
First Quarter OC HCC
TD Coulter Thiele 72 Yd Pass from Colton Thomsen
(Coulter Thiele Run for 2-Point Conversion) 8 0
TD Jacob Keiser 66 Yd Run
(Ted Bengston Kick No Good) 8 6
Second Quarter
TD Jacob Keiser 20 Yd Run
(Blake Arens Kick No Good) 8 12
TD Hunter Thoene 37 Yd Interception Return (Kick) 8 19
TD Colton Thomsen 14 Yd Run
(Failed 2-Point Conversion) 14 19
Third Quarter
TD Caden Nelson 17 Yd Pass from Grady Gatewood
(Coulter Thiele Run for 2-Point Conversion) 22 19
Fourth Quarter
TD Caden Nelson 4 Yd Run
(Failed 2-Point Conversion) 28 19
TD Jacob Keiser 75 Yd Kickoff Return
(Ted Bengston Kick) 28 26
Team Totals OC HCC
Total Plays 68 54
Total Yards 344 212
Passing Yards 170 92
Rushing Yards 174 120
First Downs 19 13
Third Down Eff 4-11 6-14
-36% -43%
Fourth Down Eff 2-3 1-3
-67% -33%
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles Lost 0 0
Interc Thrown 1 1
Penalties 9 4
Yards 56 40
