In their last home court appearance, the BRLD seniors strutted their stuff as the Wolverines claimed a 82-56 win over (12-8) Wisner-Pilger. With starters Jaxon Johnson and Darwin Snyder scoring in double figures and reserves Brayden Anderson, Devin Hegge, and Braxton Bargmanncashing in on playing time, the Wolverines turned the game into a rout.
The Gators were a handful in the first quarter as they took an early lead. Three treys by Darwin Snyder moved the Wolverines back on top.
While Snyder was clicking on offense, Coach Meyer made a defensive change that stymied Wisner-Pilger. BRLD switched to a 1-3-1 zone.
"Wisner-Pilger was a tough match-up for us. I thought we could switch up for a while and use the zone until it didn't work, but it just kept working. Zones force the opposition to shoot outside shots and Wisner-Pilger could not convert their shots," Meyer stated.
With an effective defense, the BRLD offense stretched an 8 point first quarter lead to 15 at half time. Near the end of the third quarter the margin expanded to 38 points after a 24-7 run.
Darwin Snyder was the offensive star of the first half with 14 of his 16 points. Postman Jaxon Johnson put on a show as the third quarter opened. He scored the first points of the half and then made a steal at mid-court and followed with a spinning drive to the hoop. He capped off his three basket run with another steal, taking a behind-the-back pass from Snyder for an easy lay-in.
BRLD got buzzer beater threes as the first three quarters ended. Devin Hegge stuck a dagger into W-P with a first quarter bomb. Braxton Bargmann closed out the second and third periods from down town.
Juniors Dylan Beutler and Lucas Vogt had solid games with Beutler putting in 18 points and Vogt getting 12.
BRLD shot a smoking 69%. The coach commented that they had worked on ball movement in practice and it paid dividends. The Gators shot 36% missing 20 of 25 three pointers. Each team grabbed 27 rebounds. W-P had 16 turnovers with BRLD getting 12 points off of them.
W-P8131322-56
BRLD16262713-82
2pt3ptFTRbFTP
Gatzemeyer002-2032
Beutler711-22118
Vogt313-34212
Snyder242-20216
Johnson500-110110
Anderson200-0314
Riecken000-0010
D. Hegge110-0125
Bargmann030-0009
Hansen020-0006
Z Hegge000-0100
Petersen000-0010
I Snyder000-0000
BRLD20128-10271382
W-P1668-12271056
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.