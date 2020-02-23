Coach Rod Peters warned his girls that the Wisner-Pilger team battled in every game and worked hard so they had better respect them. The (4-17) Lady Gators earned the respect of the (18-4) Lady Wolverines as they had the half time lead. BRLD outscored Wisner-Pilger by twenty-two points in the second half for a 63-43 victory.
"It was a very frustrating first half for us," said Coach Peters. "We did not shoot particularly well, our defense gave up some easy points, and they were out rebounding us."
BRLD got off to a good start with as they cashed in on eight first quarter turnovers by the Gators to take an 11-4 lead. W-P, who made 5 of 8 first period shots, recovered to match the BRLD scoring and trailed 19-13 after one.
The Gators rode their first period momentum to tie the score with 2:55 left in the half. Their third three pointer of the period was part of a 10-4 run by the Gators that tied the score at 23-23. They scored twice more and led 27-25 at half time.
After intermission the Wolverines stepped up the pressure on defense and the Gators folded as BRLD opened with a 9-0 run. Berg put them on top with a trey. Tietz followed with a charity shot and basket. After Freemont's triple, BRLD was on top 34-27. The point spread jumped to double figures as Megan Beutler hit from the corner at the buzzer for a 43-33 lead.
BRLD stretched the lead to twenty in the fourth quarter with help from 46% shooting and 7 free throws while W-P turned the ball over nine times.
Coach Peters got a big game from sophomore substitute Alyssa Buchholz. She led the team with 15 points. "Alyssa went scoreless against HLHF and was flustered by her performance. Tonight she made some big baskets and really worked hard on defense," said Coach Peters.
W-P1314610-43
BRLD1961820-63
2pt3ptFTRbFTP
Freemont024-62110
Berg110-0505
Lovejoy300-0136
Tietz402-45010
Larsen101-4533
Buchholz421-24015
Snyder300-0246
Murphy101-2003
Beutler010-0003
Sheridan100-0000
Anderson000-0100
BRLD1869-18261163
W-P1338-13291643
