A one-point lead turned into a running clock as BRLD scored forty-five unanswered points in the second half against Tekamah-Herman. The Wolverines made the LDNE Homecoming successful with a 65-20 win over the Tigers.
A defensive break down and a fumble on the ensuing kickoff allowed the Tigers to score twice in the last 2:09 of the second period. They pulled to within one point, 21-20 at the half.
"At half we had to make some adjustments against their flex bone offense," said Coach Maresh. "Burt most of all it was to execute, play our system, and believe."
BRLD poured on twenty-five points in the third quarter and added another twenty in the fourth stanza. T-H had a three and out, a pick six before mounting drive which ended on downs after two incomplete passes at the start of the fourth quarter. In the rest of the fourth period they had four snaps as they lost two fumbles and muffed a kick-off which BRLD recovered.
The Wolverines controlled most of the first half. They scored on their first possession. They marched 54 yards on eleven plays. On a fourth and seven Jaxon Johnson reeled in a pass from Will Gatzemeyer for a sixteen-yard score. Lucas Vogt kicked the PAT.
The Tigers turned the ball over on downs twice before BRLD mounted another scoring drive in the second quarter. The Wolverines took over at their 38 and with help of a 35 yard reception by Lucas Vogt moved into the Red Zone. Gatzemeyer advanced it thirteen yards before Vogt took a shovel pass and ran it in from the four. His PAT kick made it 14-0.
Tekamah-Herman put points on the board on their next possession. It took five plays to cover 55 yards. QB Clay Beaumont had a 41 yard run to put the ball at the one. Luke Wakehouse finished the drive with a plunge at the 4:12 mark.
BRLD wasted little time getting the lead back to double digits. After having a 16 yard run negated by a holding penalty, Will Gatzemeyer followed with a 30 yard run and a 47 yard TD pass to Dylan Beutler. They led 21-6 with 3:20 to play.
The Tigers looked to be facing a three and out situation after Johnson dropped Wakehouse for a three yard loss on second down. The defense had a lapse on third down as Luke Rogers found an open spot in the middle of the secondary and raced 63 yards with 2:09 to play. Beaumont added a double PAT.
Momentum took a big swing when BRLD fumbled the kickoff and T-H took over at the Wolverine 34. An eleven yard run by Wakehouse and fourth down reception by Rogers helped to move the ball at the five. It took three runs by Wakehouse before he crossed the goal line as the period expired. A double extra point run was snuffed out and BRLD led 21-20 at the half.
The Tigers failed to catch the Wolverines off-guard with an onside kick to start the second half. BRLD promptly marched 60 yards on six plays. A 28 yard Gatzemeyer to Johnson pass put the ball at the 24. Gatzemeyer followed up a fourth down encroachment penalty on T-H with an eleven yard scoring run. His PAT run made it 29-20 after a one minute and forty-seven seconds of play in the half.
The Tigers could not overcome a procedure penalty on first down during their first try of the half. Johnson dropped Wakehouse for no gain on third down and they punted to the BRLD 33.
The Wolverines used five runs to advance to the goal line. Kobe Lyons toted for 20 yards, but it was Will Gatzemeyer who did the most damage. The senior QB had a run of 23 yards and scored from the 25. Johnson caught the PAT.
Gatzemeyer followed with a pick six on Tekamah's next offensive set. A first down pass by Beaumont floated in to his hands. After an initial juggling of the ball, he captured it and ran 53yards for the score. His PAT run made it 45-20 with 6:32 to play.
The Tigers burned up the rest of the period trying to score. Beaumont opened with a 21 yard run. Nine plays later they were at the BRLD 10 before Tyler Vavra dropped Beaumont for a three yard loss. They had two incompletions and turned the ball over on downs at the start of the fourth period.
Forty-five seconds, three plays, later BRLD scored again. Gatzemeyer followed up a six yard run with a forty-eight yard sprint. and capped the drive with a thirty-four yard pass to Beutler. With 11:05 left in the fourth quarter, BRLD led by 31 points.
In the next five minutes the Wolverines would score twice while the Tigers has only one snap. Beaumont's first down fumble was recovered by Jaxon Johnson at the Tiger 21. Lyons scored from the four on his fourth straight carry. T-H's muff of the kickoff resulted in another score by Lyons. This time he raced in from 33 yards out. His PAT run made it 65-20 with 6:42 to play.
A third fumble of the period was recovered by Kyler Gomez and allowed the reserves to run out the clock.
“Will’s pick-six really put T-H behind the eight ball,” said Coach Maresh. “They had a nice offense with well-designed plays. Their QB and number 28 were really good players.” Beaumont ran for 147 yards and Wakehouse scored two touchdowns while rushing for 81 yards.
BRLD went heavy on the running attack against the Tigers. They ran for 321 yards on 38 carries. Will Gatzemeyer had 188 yards on 16 carries and Kobe Lyons had 17 carries for 114 yards. They each had two TD runs in the second half.
A shower before the game might have affected the passing game. There were several dropped balls in the first half. Gatzemeyer still completed 4 of 8 passes for three touchdowns before half. He added another after intermission. BRLD gained 166 yards via passing.
The Wolverine defense was tested by the misdirection of the T-H’s flex bone offense. The secondary stood up strong with Will Gatzemeyer having 10 tackles, Colten Briggs had 7 tackles, Lucas Vogt had 5, and Braxton Bargmann had 4. Tyler led the linemen with 7 stops including a TFL. Gus Gomez had 11 assisted tackles.
BRLD will take a 6-0 record on the road to Louisville. The Lions are 1-5, but have not scored in their last four games.
T-H (2-4) 6 14 0 0 -20
BRLD (6-0) 7 14 24 20 -63
BRLD T-H
First Downs 19 15
Rushing Yards 38/325 44/236
Passing Yards 166 93
Total Yards 491 327
Passes 7/15-0 3/13-1
Fumbles/Lost 1/1 3/3
Penalties 4/45 5/30
Punts 1/55 2/19
Passing: Gatzemeyer 7/14 166 yds. 4 TD, Cooney 0/1
Rushing: Gatzemeyer 16/188 2TDs, Lyons 17/114 2 TDs, Dolezal 3/8, Gomez 2/4
Receiving: Beutler 2/82 2 TDs, Johnson 2/43 1 TD, Vogt 2/39 1 TD, Bargmann 1/2
Tackles: Gatzemeyer 10 1 TFL, Vogt 5, Briggs 7, Johnson 4 1TFL, Bargmann 4, Petersen 6, Hansen 1, Ronnfeldt 1, Kramer 3, Lyons 1, G Gomez 11, Beutler 2, Henneman 2, K Gomez.
