The Skyview Lake Park Course and the Norfolk Catholic Invite field proved to be the team’s toughest challenge of the season as the Wolverine runners finished sixth in the fourteen team field on September 13. BRLD had no medalist as they tallied 104 points. Four teams were in close contention for fourth place.
The girls’ team finished in fourteenth place with 245 points.
The boys were led by Devin Hegge who was one place from a medal. He was 16thin 18:45. Brayden Anderson was 17thin 19:03. Caleb Schlichting followed in 34thin 19:53. Micah Henschen was the fourth runner to break twenty minutes on the rolling course. He came in 37thin 19:59. Nik Tolle ran 21:06 for 57thplace.
McKenna King led the girls with a season best time of 26:58. She came in 45th. Gloria Estrada ran 30:42 for 64thwith Sam Chivara-Prieto in 67thin 32:23 and Heather Marr in 67thin 32:42. Zora Viallanueva completed the scoring with 33:09 for 70th.
Boys Standings
Osmond 61
Pierce 67
Hartington 71
Stanton 101
Norfolk Catholic 102
BRLD 104
Wisner-Pilger 108
Boone Central 130
Crofton 137
O’Neill 143
Wayne 167
Elkhorn Valley 202
Madison 209
Humphrey/LHF 213
Girls Standings
Boone Central 19
Bloomfield 35
Hartington 53
Wayne 98
Oakland-Craig 102
Battle Creek 107
O’Neill 114
Norfolk Catholic 121
HSF 128
Crofton 151
Wisner-Pilger 195
Humphrey/LHF 202
Osmond 227
BRLD 245
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.