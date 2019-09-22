The Skyview Lake Park Course and the Norfolk Catholic Invite field proved to be the team’s toughest challenge of the season as the Wolverine runners finished sixth in the fourteen team field on September 13.  BRLD had no medalist as they tallied 104 points.  Four teams were in close contention for fourth place.

The girls’ team finished in fourteenth place with 245 points.

The boys were led by Devin Hegge who was one place from a medal.  He was 16thin 18:45. Brayden Anderson was 17thin 19:03. Caleb Schlichting followed in 34thin 19:53. Micah Henschen was the fourth runner to break twenty minutes on the rolling course.  He came in 37thin 19:59. Nik Tolle ran 21:06 for 57thplace.

McKenna King led the girls with a season best time of 26:58. She came in 45th.  Gloria Estrada ran 30:42 for 64thwith Sam Chivara-Prieto in 67thin 32:23 and Heather Marr in 67thin 32:42. Zora Viallanueva completed the scoring with 33:09 for 70th.

Boys Standings

Osmond                       61

Pierce                           67

Hartington                    71

Stanton                        101

Norfolk Catholic            102

BRLD                            104

Wisner-Pilger                108

Boone Central               130

Crofton                         137

O’Neill                          143

Wayne                          167

Elkhorn Valley               202      

Madison                       209      

Humphrey/LHF             213

Girls Standings

Boone Central               19

Bloomfield                    35

Hartington                    53        

Wayne                          98

Oakland-Craig               102

Battle Creek                  107

O’Neill                          114

Norfolk Catholic            121

HSF                              128

Crofton                         151

Wisner-Pilger                195      

Humphrey/LHF             202

Osmond                       227

BRLD                            245

