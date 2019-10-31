The cross country season came to an end with the Wolverines taking sixth place in the eighteen team State competition held at Kearney on October 25. It was a six place improvement from their last trip to State in 2017.
The top four runners broke nineteen minutes on the challenging course. In 2017, none of the runners could push the pace that fast. Brayden Anderson was the top finisher for BRLD. The senior placed 21st with a time of 18:00.21. Devin Hegge placed 33rd in 18:15.13. Zach Hegge ran 18:40.68 for 65th place. Micah Henschen was the fourth runner. He finished 69th in 18:45.35. Freshman Caleb Schlichting finished 130th in 20:22.00.
Class D Boys Results
Axtel 69
Aquinas 80
St. Paul 93
Shelton 102
Stanton 114
BRLD 115
Wilber Clatonia 131
Norfolk Catholic 133
Osmond 136
Cornerstone Christian 177
Ainsworth 178
Hershey 195
Ravenna 203
Gibbon 220
Fillmore Central 225
NPSP 226
Cambridge 237
Perkins County 245
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.