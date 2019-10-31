BRLD CC Team
BRLD Cross Country team was 6th at State last week. Members of the team pictured are from left: Coach Paul Timm, Devin Hegge, Caleb Schlichting, Nicolas Tolle, Micah Henschen, Zachery Hegge and Brayden Anderson.

 Photo Courtesy of Paul Timm

 

The cross country season came to an end with the Wolverines taking sixth place in the eighteen team State competition held at Kearney on October 25.  It was a six place improvement from their last trip to State in 2017.

The top four runners broke nineteen minutes on the challenging course.  In 2017, none of the runners could push the pace that fast.  Brayden Anderson was the top finisher for BRLD.  The senior placed  21st with a time of 18:00.21.  Devin Hegge placed 33rd in 18:15.13. Zach Hegge ran 18:40.68 for 65th place. Micah Henschen was the fourth runner.  He finished 69th in 18:45.35.  Freshman Caleb Schlichting finished 130th in 20:22.00.

Class D Boys Results

Axtel                            69

Aquinas                        80

St. Paul                         93

Shelton                         102

Stanton                        114

BRLD                            115

Wilber Clatonia             131

Norfolk Catholic            133

Osmond                       136

Cornerstone Christian   177

Ainsworth                     178

Hershey                        195

Ravenna                       203

Gibbon                         220

Fillmore Central            225

NPSP                            226

Cambridge                    237

Perkins County              245

