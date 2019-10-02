BRLD had two runners earn medals and the boys' team took fourth at the challenging Crofton Cross Country course.
"We went into this week knowing the tough teams and tough up-and-down course we were facing. We planned and prepared accordingly. They ran strong, smart races. I’m quite pleased with how these young men and women ran on Thursday," said Coach Paul Timm.
Seniors Brayden Anderson and Devin Hegge earned thirteenth and fifteenth places while the team tallied 69 points to finish behind South Sioux City, Hartington, and Norfolk Catholic. They knocked off the Norfolk Catholic winner Osmond.
Anderson ran 18:22 for the 5 K race. Hegge was close behind in 18:26. Micah Henschen was the third runner in 19:07 (23rd) and Zach Hegge clocked 19:12 for 24th
Caleb Schlichting placed 28th in 19:26 and Nic Tolle was 40th in 20:35.
For the girls MaKenna King was the top finisher in the 24th. She had a time of 26:19.
Gloria Estrada broke 30 minutes and placed 37th in 29:31. Hailey Miller ran 30:59, Heather Marr ran 31:54, Sam Chivara-Prieto ran 32:04, and Zora Villanueva ran 33:01.
Girls Standings
Bloomfield 16
Hartington 31
South Sioux City 64
Crofton 71
Summerland 89
Norfolk Catholic 89
Osmond 106
BRLD 129
Boys Standings
South Sioux City 20
Hartington 42
Norfolk Catholic 63
BRLD 69
Osmond 71
Crofton 93
Summerland 128
Neligh-Oakdale 152
Laurel-Concord-Col 165
