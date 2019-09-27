Runners Capture Title at Pender
The Wolverine runners defended their 2018 title with another win at the Pender Invite. They had the top three individual placers as they had a 27-point advantage over Winnebago.
Devin Hegge received his first gold medal as he was the champion runner. The senior paced the team with a time of 18:29.
Brayden Anderson took second in 18:41. Micah Henschen was third in 19:44. Caleb Schlichting, the final BRLD runner counted in the scoring took sixth in 20:19.
Nic Tolle and Zach Hegge also placed in the top fifteen. Tolle was twelfth in 20:44 and Hegge was fifteenth in 20:59.
The girls took fourth with 52 points. MaKenna King was top runner with A 13th place finish in 27:56. Gloria Estrada was 16th in 29:22, Haley Miller was 21st in 31:20, and Sam Chivara-Prieto was 22nd in 31:25. Heather Marr and Zora Villanueva also competed.
Brayden Hegge and Miriel Brokaw received medals in the Junior High Divisions.
Girls Standings
Pender 15
Oakland-Craig 30
Humphrey LHF 42
BRLD 52
Boys Standings
BRLD 12
Winnebago 39
Yutan 57
Pender 83
Ponca 96
Oakland-Craig 98
Laurel-Con/Cole. 98
Humphrey LHF 110
