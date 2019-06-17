The Oakland-Craig-Lyons Rockets 14 and under softball team traveled to Scribner to compete in their district tournament. There were 17 teams in the tournament. The 1styear 14 and under team finished in the top 8 teams in the tournament qualifying them for the Class C state tournament on the weekend of July 5-7 in Hastings. The team only has 10 members with one being sick for the district tournament reducing them to only 9 players.
After losing their opening game of the tournament on Friday night these girls showed the kind of competitors they were and won twice on Saturday and won the early game on Sunday, falling one run short of moving on in the tournament. They are a group of girls that just will not give up.
Friday
Vs. West Point
Rockets 14s 1-0-1-0-1-2 5
West Point 0-3-2-0-1-x 6
The Rockets opened the game at bat as the visiting team with West Point. The Rockets Shea Johnson opened as the leadoff batter with a single followed by Morgan Lewis with a 1-out RBI single to score Johnson for the first run of the game. West Point went down in order in the bottom of the inning.
The top of the 2ndinning Emma Johansen walked with one out and Laryn Johnson singled. But both were left stranded on base. West Point took over the lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning. They went down with three stranded on base.
The 3rdinning Anisten Rennerfeldt walked with 2 outs, worked her way around the bases and scored on a passed ball. West Point answered with 2 more runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 5-1 after 3 innings.
Johnna Peterson got the inning going in the 5threaching base on an error with one out. Morgan Ray singled to centerfield and Anisten Rennerfeldt reached base on an error scoring a run and the Rockets trailed 3-5. In the bottom of the inning West Point scored once to go up by 3 again.
The top of the 6thwas the Rockets last chance. Shea Johnson led off with a walk followed by her sister Laryn Johnson beating out a bunt for a single. Morgan Lewis reached base on an error scoring a run. Johnna Peterson flew out to deep centerfield scoring another run bringing the Rockets with in one run with only one out. Morgan Ray singled to left-centerfield. But two strikeouts followed leaving the tying and winning runs stranded on first and second base.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Shea Johnson 2 for 3 including a double, walked and scored twice; Laryn Johnson was 2 for 4 and scored; Morgan Lewis was 2 for 4, walked and had 2 RBI’s; Johnna Peterson reached base on an error, walked, scored and had an RBI; Morgan Ray was 2 for 4, and reached base on an error; and Anisten Rennerfeldt reached base on an error, walked, scored and had an RBI.
Morgan Lewis went 3 innings striking out 3, walked 6 and allowed 5 runs on no hits. Morgan Ray went 2 innings striking out 4, hit a batter and allowed one run on one hit.
Saturday
Vs. Logan View
Rockets 14s 1-0-0-5-0-4 10 Logan View 1-0-3-0-0-0 4
The Rockets next opponent was Saturday morning with Logan View on the long road up the losers’ brackets. The Rockets bats came to life as the ran up double digit scoring.
Shea Johnson got the Rockets started reaching base on an error. Johnna Peterson reached base on an error with 2-outs scoring Johnson for the first score of the game. For Logan View Dream Daugherty singled to left field with one out and scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
Logan View led off the 3rdinning with a walk to Kibby who worked around and scored on a passed ball. Cadence Stockamp singled and Dream Daugherty walked and both scored on a single. The Raiders led after 3 innings 4-1.
The Rockets bats came to life in the top of the 4thinning. Morgan Lewis led off reaching base on an error followed by a walk to Johnna Peterson. Morgan Ray reached base on an error scoring a run. Bailey Taylor walked. Madison Enstrom reached base on an error scoring a run. Emma Johnansen walked fillowed by a 2 RBI double by Shea Johnson. By the end of the 4thinning the Rockets were up 6-4.
The top of the 6thinning Madison Enstrom singled with one out and Emma Johansen walked. Shea Johnson got an RBI single. Laryn Johnson walked. Johnna Peterson stepped up to the place with bases loaded and cracked a3 run double clearing the bases. The Rockets held Logan View scoreless and took the win 10-4.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Shea Johnson 2 for 4 including a triple, reached base on an error, scored twice and had 3RBI’s; Laryn Johnson was 1 for 4 and scored; Morgan Lewis reached base on an error and scored; Johnna Peterson was 2 for 4 including a double, reached base on an error, scored and had 4 RBI’s; Morgan Ray reached base on an error twice, scored and had an RBI; Anisten Rennerfeldt was 1 for 3; Madison Enstrom was 1 for 3, reached base on an error, scored twice and had an RBI; and Emma Johansen walked 3 times and scored twice.
Morgan Ray went the distance striking out 5, walked 2 and allowed 4 runs on 2 hits.
Vs. Norfolk Kelly’s
Rockets 14s 0-0-9-2 11
Norfolk Kellys 0-0-0-0 0
The Rockets next opponent was Norfolk Kelly’s. The game was a defensive battle to start with no scoring until the 3rdperiod. That is when the Rockets bats went ballistic as they had 13 batters come to the plate. Shea and Laryn Johnson led off with singles and Morgan Lewis and Johnna Peterson each had an RBI single. Morgan Ray reached base on an error scoring 2 more runs. Anisten Rennerfeldt had an RBI triple. Bailey Taylor ha an RBI double. Shea Johnson had an RBI Single and Laryn Johnson had an RBI double and Morgan Lewis had an RBI single. By the end of the 3rdinning the Rockets led 9-0.
The Rockets added two more runs in the 4thinning. Morgan Ray doubled to start the inning and Bailey Taylor was hit by the pitcher followed by a 2 run single by Madison Enstrom to end the game by the 10-run rule.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Shea Johnson 3 for 3 including a double, scored twice and had an RBI; Laryn Johnson was 2 for 3, scored twice and had an RBI; Morgan Lewis was 2 for 2,walked, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Johnna Peterson was 1 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Morgan Ray was 1 for 3 including a double, reached base on an error, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Anisten Rennerfeldt was 1 for 3 including a triple, scored and had an RBI; Bailey Taylor was 1 for 2 including a double, scored and had an RBI; and Madison Enstrom was 1 for 2, walked and had 2 RBI’s.
Morgan Lewis went the distance for the Rockets walking 3, hit a batter and allowed no runs on no hits.
Sunday
Vs. Arlington
Rockets 14s 3-3-3-2-3 14
Alington 0-0-2-3-6 11
The next up for the Rockets was Arlington. The Rockets were visitor and got first bat and did not waste it. Shea Johnson was hit by the pitcher and scored on a passed ball. Morgan Lewis got a 1-out single to left field. Morgan Ray reached base on an error scoring a run. Anisten Rennerfeldt singled and Bailey Taylor had an RBI single to left field. The Rockets led 3-0.
The Rockets added 3 more run in the 2ndinning. Emma Johansen led off with a walk. Shea Johnson had a single to right field. Laryn Johnson walked. Morgan Lewis had an RBI single to right centerfield. Johnna Peterson had a 2 RBI double to left centerfield and Anisten Rennerfeldt single.
The Rockets went for 3 more runs in the top of the 3rdinning. Shea Johnson singled followed by a walk to Laryn Johnson and Morgan Lewis. Johnna Peterson had an RBI single and the Rockets led 9-0 going into the bottom of the 3r inning. Arlington scored 2 runs on a walk, an error, a sacrifice out and a single in the bottom of the inning.
Anisten Rennerfeldt and Bailey Taylor led off the 4thwith walks. Emma Johansen walked to load the bases followed by an RBI single by Shea Johnson. Going into the bottom of the 4ththe Rockets maintained an 11-2 lead. Arlington scored 3 in the bottom of the inning to make the score 11-5.
The top of the 5thMorgan Ray led off with a single to left field and scored on a Madison Enstrom single to right field. Bailey Taylor walked and scored on passed ball. The Rockets led 14-5 going into the bottom of the 5thwith time run out, It was Arlington’s last chance. They made a run for it as they scored 6 runs before Morgan Ray made the final out with a throw to first form the pitching circle. The Rockets advanced on a 14-11 win.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Shea Johnson going 1 for 4, reached base twice on fielders’ choices, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Laryn Johnson was 1 for 3, walked twice and scored twice; Morgan Lewis was 2 for 2, walked twice, scored twice and had an RBI; Johnna Peterson was 2 for 4 including a double, and had 3 RBI’s. Morgan Ray was 1 for 4, reached base on an error, scored twice and had an RBI; Anisten Rennerfeldt was 1 for 2, walked twice and scored; Bailey Taylor was 1 for 2, walked twice, scored twice and had an RBI; Madison Enstrom was 1 for 4, scored and had an RBI; and Emma Johansen walked 3 times and scored.
Morgan Ray went the distance striking out 2, walked 7 and allowed 11 runs on 8 hits.
Vs Wahoo Calvary
Rockets 14s 6-0-0-0-0-0-2 8
Wahoo Calvary2-0-1-2-0-1-1 7
The Rockets were amongst the final 8 teams in the tournament at this point. They faced the Wahoo Calvary. The Rockets the visiting team and were first to bat.
Laryn Johnson got a 1-out walk followed by an RBI single by Morgan Lewis. Johnna Peterson got an RBI single to put the Rockets up 2-0.
Wahoo led off with the first batter reaching base on a walk. The Rockets got the net two outs and it looked like the scoring would be held to a minimum. But the rallied with 2-outs and scored 6 runs.
The Rockets settled down and held Wahoo scoreless for the next 5 innings as they gradually pecked their way back into the game.
Down 2-6 the Rockets scored one in the 3rdinning. Laryn Johnson singled and scored on a passed ball.
In the 4thinning Anisten Rennerfeldt and Bailey Taylor walked with one out. Madison had an RBI single. Shea Johnson reached base on a fielders’ choice scoring a run and Laryn Johnson reached base on an error. The Rockets trailed 5-6.
In the 6thinning the Rockets Shea Johnson tripled with one out. Laryn Johnson had an RBI single tying the game. Morgan Lewis singled putting the lead run on third with one out. But a flyout to left field and a flyout to the shortstop ended the inning in a tie.
Wahoo started with a runner on second base as the rule call for in extra inning games. After one out Calvary scored on an RBI single and scored again on an RBI double. An infield fly out and a flyout to the pitcher ended the top half of the 7thinning. The Rockets needed 2 runs to tie.
Morgan Ray started on 2ndbase who came around to score. But the Rockets were unable to get anything going and they lost in extra innings 7-8 to end their district tournament action but not until they had qualified for Class C state.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Shea Johnson 1 for 4 with a triple, scored, reached base on a fielders’ choice and had an RBI; Laryn Johnson was 2 for 3, reached base on a fielders’ choice, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Morgan Lewis was 2 for 4, scored and had an RBI; Johnna Peterson was 1 for 4 and had an RBI; Morgan Ray walked and scored; Anisten Rennerfeldt waled twice and scored; Bailey Taylor walked twice and scored; and Madison was 1 for 4 and had an RBI.
Morgan Lewis went 2 innings striking out 3, walked 4 and allowed 6 runs on 4 hits. Morgan Ray went 5 innings striking out 5, walked 2 and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits.
Tournament offensive stats
Batting
AB
H
BOE
BB
R
RBI
BA
OB%
Shea Johnson
18
9
1
1
10
6
0.500
0.579
Laryn Johnson
17
8
0
3
8
2
0.471
0.550
Morgan Lewis
16
8
1
4
5
6
0.500
0.650
Johnna Peterson
18
6
2
1
3
10
0.333
0.474
Morgan Ray
18
4
5
1
6
4
0.222
0.526
Anisten Rennerfeldt
13
3
1
5
4
2
0.231
0.500
Bailey Taylor
12
2
0
5
4
2
0.167
0.412
Madison Enstrom
16
4
2
1
3
5
0.250
0.412
Emma Johansen
7
0
0
8
3
0
0.000
0.533
135
44
12
29
46
37
0.326
0.518
