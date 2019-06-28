The Oakland-Craig 10 & under Rockets competed in the conference tournament this past weekend in Tekamah. They opened Friday night losing their first game on Friday night to the West Point Shockers. But they rebounded on Saturday defeating the West Point Sparks and Norfolk Kellys.
WP Shockers 4-0-5-1 10
Rockets 10s 2-0-2-2 6
The West Point Shockers opened up batting around the order in the first inning. They came away scoring 4 runs and leaving bases loaded. The bottom of the inning Madeline Pearson led off with a 1-out single. Myesha Larson singled with 2 outs and both scored. After the opening inning the Rockets trailed 2-4.
The top of the 3rdinning the Shockers 5 more runs with 8 batters coming to the plate. They left two stranded on base. The bottom of the inning Pearson walked followed by 1-out singles by Myesha Larson and Brinley Eriksen.
West Point added one more run in the top of the 4thinning. In the bottom of the inning Marissa Moseman was hit by the pitcher with one out. Hilary Ray singled and Larson doubled. The Rockets scored 2 runs before being shut down leaving one stranded on base.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Marissa Moseman being hit by the pitcher and scored; Madeline Pearson 1 for 2, walked and scored twice; Hilary Ray 1 for 3 including a double and scored; Myesha Larson 3 for 3 including a double and scored twice; and Brinley Ericksen 1 for 2 and walked.
Hilary Ray went the 4 innings striking out 5, walked 15, hit a batter and allowed 10 runs on 2 hits.
Rockets 10s 4-5-1-1 11
WP Sparks 1-0-0-0 1
The Rockets moved to the losers’ brackets and faced the West Point Sparks. Marissa Moseman led off with a single. Madeline Pearson walked followed by a double by Hilary Ray. Myesha Larson singled. Al four came around and scored for the top of the inning. In the bottom of the inning the Sparks got a player on base and scored.
Cadence Johansen led off the 2ndinning with a walk followed by a single by Moseman and a double by Pearson. Hilary Ray and Myesha Larson each singled and the Rockets scored the maximum 5 points for the inning.
The Rockets shut down the Sparks for the remainder of the game. The Rockets added a run in each the 3rdand 4thinnings to take the win 11-1.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Marissa Moseman 3 for 3 and scored 2 runs; Madeline Pearson 1 for 1 including a double, walked and scored twice; Hilary Ray 2 for 2 including a double and scored twice; Myesha Larson 1 for 1, walked and scored twice; Brylee Ahrens 1 for 2 and scored; and Cadence Johansen 1 for 1, walked and scored twice.
Hilary Ray went all 4 innings striking out 7, walked 5, hit 2 batters and allowed one run on no hits.
Rockets 10s 1-0-4-5-0 10
Norfolk Kellys 5-1-3-0-0 9
The top of the 1stinning Madeline Pearson walked with one out. Myesha Larson had an RBI single to score the first run of the game. Kellys came up and scored the maximum 5 runs which included a singles and a double. Kellys led 5-1 after one inning.
Kellys added another run in the bottom of the 2ndinning. At the end of 2 innings the Rockets trailed 1-6.
In the top of the 3rdinning the Rockets got their offense going. Madeline Pearson led off with a single followed by walks to Hilary Ray and Myesha Larson. Brinley Eriksen single and Gracie Klausen single as the Rockets scored 4 runs. Kellys scored 3 more runs in the bottom of the inning to maintain a 9-5 lead.
The Rockets scored the maximum 5 runs in the top of the 3rdinning which was enough to gain the lead for the first time in the game. Marissa Moseman singled with one out. Hilary Ray, Myesha Larson, Brinley Eriksen, Brylee Ahrens and Gracie Klausen each had singles.
Hilary Ray had 5 strikeout in the last two innings while facing 6 batters to maintain the one point lead for the Rockets The Rockets advanced on with the10-9 win.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Marissa Moseman 1 for 4 and scored; MAdelin Pearson 1 for 2, walked and scored twice; Hilary Ray 1 for 2, walked and scored twice; Myesha Larson2 for 2, walked twice and scored twice; Brinley Eriksen2 for 3 and scored twice; and Brylee Arhens 1 for 3 and scored.
Hilary Ray went all 5 innings striking out 10, walked 10, hit a batter and allowed 9 runs on 3 hits.
All games were cancelled on Sunday due to rain ending the tournament.
