Fremont 0-1-0-0-0 1
O-C 14's 4-6-0-0-x 10
This is the first year in awhile that Oakland has had a 14 & under team. They played a double headers with Fremont Force B team on Sunday evening.
In the top of the first inning the Fremont Force first batter reached base on a walk. A strikeout gave them one out. The third batter popped up to Morgan Ray at short stop who made the catch and a quick throw to first base caught the runner off base to end the at bat.
The Rockets had six batters reach base on walks in the bottom of the inning. One struck out and two were caught trying to get home to end the inning after O-C scored 4 runs.
The top of the 2ndinning the lead off batter for Fremont singled and she worked around and scored for the Force’s only run of the game.
In the bottom of the inning Adi Rennerfeldt and Briar Ray walked to lead off the inning. Shea Johnson got an RBI single. The next three batters walked. Anisten Rennerfeldt singled and by the end of the inning O-C scored 6 more runs to take a 10-1 lead, which is how the game ended.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were as follows: Shea Johnson was 1 for 2, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Morgan Lewis walked and scored; Johnna Peterson walked twice and scored twice; Bailey Taylor walked twice and score once; Morgan Ray walked and scored; Anisten Rennerfeldt was 1 for 1 and scored; Adi Rennerfeldt reached base on an error and scored; and Briar Ray walked and scored.
Morgan Lewis went the distance in the circle striking out 10, walked 7 and allowed one run on 2 hits.
O-C 14’s 0-2-5-9 16
Fremont 2-0-0-0 1
In the late game O-C came to bat first and went down leaving a runner stranded. Fremont led off with a walk and scored on an RBI double, who scored on a passed ball. Fremont led 2-0 after the opening inning.
The Rockets tied the game in the top of the 2ndinning. Morgan Ray led off the inning with a triple followed by Anisten Rennerfeldt with an RBI triple and came home on an error. The bottom of the inning two runners were left on second and third with three striking out. The Rockets shut down Fremont for the remainder of the game.
The top of the 3rdinning, Briar Ray reached base on an error followed by a two run home run by Shea Johnson with a deep hit to left field down the line. Morgan Lewis singled and Morgan Ray got her second hit of the game. O-C scored 5 runs by the time the inning ended.
The Rockets scored 9 more runs in the top of the 4thinning to take the 16-1 win.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were: Shea Johnson 1 for 3 with a home run, walked, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Morgan Lewis was 1 for 2, walked and scored twice; Johnna Peterson walked twice and scored twice; Bailey Taylor walked and scored; Morgan Ray was 2 for 2 with a triple, walked, and scored 3 times; Anisten Rennerfeldt was 1 for 2 with a triple, walked, scored and had an RBI; Alyssa Brown walked twice and scored; Emma Johansen and scored; Adi Rennerfeldt was 1 for 2 with a triple, walked, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Briar Ray was 1 for 2, walked, scored twice and had an RBI.
Morgan Ray went the distance going 4 innings striking out 5, walked 6 and allowed 2 runs on 2 hits.
