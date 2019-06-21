The Oakland-Rockets 14’s hosted Wahoo last Tuesday evening and came away with an air of losses in the double header. On Thursday the Rockets swept the double header with West Point, the team that had put them in the losers’ brackets in the first round of the district tournament.
Vs Wahoo
Wahoo 1-0-1-2-4 8
Rockets 14s 0-0-0-0-0 0
Wahoo came to town last Tuesday and took the early game 8-0. They first got on base with 2-outs with a walk followed by a triple scoring the first run of the game. The Rockets picked off the runner in a put out at home plate.
The bottom of the first Shea Johnson led off with a single followed by Laryn Johnson walk and a Morgan Lewis getting on a fielders’ choice. Shea was put out on third and the other two were left stranded.
The third inning Wahoo reached base on an error and scored on a passed ball. The Rockets left someone stranded on base each of the next 4 innings. Wahoo scored two in the 4thand four more runs in the 5thinning to take the win 8-0.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Shea Johnson going 1 for 3; Johnna Peterson was 1 for 2; Morgan Ray was 1 for 2 and reached base on a fielders’ choice; and Briar Ray was 2 for 2.
Morgan Ray went 4 innings striking out 2, walked 7 and allowed 4 runs on one hit. Morgan Lewis went one inning walking 3 and allowed 4 runs on 3 hits.
Wahoo 1-0-1-1-0-1-0-3 7
Rockets 14’s 0-0-0-0-2-2-0-1 5
In game two the Rockets did a bit better at the bats. Shea Johnson led off the first inning with a singl but was left stranded on base. Wahoo led off the bottom of the inning reaching base on an error ans scored on the next batter’s sacrifice out.
Wahoo added another run in the top of the 3rdinning with a 2-out double and came around and scored. The top of the 4thinning Wahoo added another run on a leadoff single to left field, who came around and scored before the end of the inning.
The bottom of the 5thinning Madison Enstrom reached base on an error with one out. Briar Ray singled with two outs. Shea Johnson doubled to score both runs.
The top of the 6thinning Wahoo added another run on a leadoff triple and scored on the neat batter’s sacrifice out. The bottom the inning Laryn Johnson led off with a single beating out a bunt. Johnna Peterson singled scoring Laryn. Anisten Rennerfeldt had an RBI single to centerfield to bring the game into a 4-4 tie. Both teams failed to score in the 7thinning forcing extra innings.
The top 8thinning Wahoo started with the last out of the previous inning on second base which is what happens in all extra inning games. The next batter scored the run reaching base on an error. They scored two more runs before their half of the inning ended.
In the bottom of the inning Laryn Johnson started at 2ndbase. She scored on a Morgan Lewis single to left-centerfield. But the next three Rockets went down in order to end the game.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Shea Johnson going 2 for 5 with a double, reached base on an error and had 2 RBI’s; Laryn Johnson 2 for 5, reached bas on a error, walked, and scored twice; Morgan Lewis 1 for 4 and had an RBI; Johnna Peterson 1 for 4, scored and had an RBI; Anisten Rennerfeldt 1 for 4; Madison Enstrom reached base on an error and scored; Emma Johansen 1 for 3; and Briar Ray 1 for 3 and scored.
Morgan Ray went the distance striking out 3, walked 3 and allowed 7 runs on 7 hits.
Vs West Point
West Point 1-0-1-2-0 4
Rockets 14s 1-0-1-2-1 5
The Rockets hosted West Point on Thursday night. They wanted to win these games more than anything due to losing to them in the District tournament first round game.
West Point led off with a double and scored on a two out double. The Rockets answered back in the bottom of the inning. Shea Johnson led off reaching base on an error and scored on Johnna Peterson reaching base on an error to tie the game.
West Point led off the third inning with a walk and scored on an error. The bottom of the inning the Rockets’ Shea Johnson connected with the ball with one out sending it over the centerfield fence to tie the game.
West Point led off the top of the 4thinning with a single and a pair of walks to load the bases. The runner on third got caught in a pickle and was put out at third base. That was followed by an RBI single. West Point led 4-2 going into the bottom of the inning.
Morgan Ray led off the bottom of the inning with a single followed by a walk to Anisten Rennerfeldt. Both scored before the inning ended to tie the game again at 4-4.
The top of the 5thinning West Point went down in order. In the bottom of the inning Adi Rennerfeldt reached base on a dropped 3rdstrike followed by a single by Shea Johnson and a walk off RBI single by Laryn Johnson to win the game 5-4.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were She Johnson 2 for 3, including a homerun, reached base on an error, scored twice and had an RBI; Laryn Johnson was 2 for 3 and had an RBI; Johnna Peterson reached base on an error and had an RBI; Morgan Ray was 1 for 2 and scored; Anisten Rennerfeldt reached base on an error, walked and scored a run; and Briar Ray was 1 for 1, walked and scored twice.
Morgan Ray went the distance striking out 13, walked 4 and allowed 4 runs on 4 hits.
Rockets 14s 3-4-0-2-1 10
West Point 0-0-3-0-0 3
The night cap game was totally in the control of the Rocket from the beginning. Top of the 1stinning Shea Johnson led off with a triple. Morgan Lewis had an RBI single. Lewis scored on a passed ball. Anisten Rennerfeldt had an RBI single and the Rockets were up 3-0.
The top of the 2ndinning Briar Ray led off with a single. Shea Johnson had an RBI double and scored on an error. The Rockets were up 7-0 after two innings.
West Point got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 3rdinning scoring three runs. The Rockets shut them down the remainder of the game while scoring two more in the 4thand one more in the 5thinning.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Shea Johnson going 2 for 2including a double, walked, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Laryn Johnson was 1 for 2, walked, and scored; Morgan Lewis was 1 for 3, reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored and had an RBI; Johnna Peterson reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored; Morgan Raay was 1 for 3, walked and scored; Anisten Rennerfeldt was 1 for 3 and had an RBI; Briar Ray was 1 for 3 and scored; Bailey Denton was 1 for 2; and Adi Rennerfeldt was 2 for 2, scored twice and had an RBI.
Morgan Lewis went the distance striking out 2, walked 3 and allowed 3 runs on 4 hits.
