Logan View 2-0-1 3
Rockets 12s 14-5-0 19
The Oakland-Craig Rockets 12s opened the conference tournament with Logan View on Friday night. They walked away with an easy win 19-3 to advance to the net round.
The Raiders opened with 3 walks and a hit batter for the first run and scored on an error in the top of the first inning.
The bottom of the inning the Rpckets took off scoring 14 runs. Adi Rennerfeldt and Briar Ray singled followed by a 2 RBI single by Gretchen Seagren. Bailey Denton had a double. Bailey Pelan and Karley Eriksen had an RBI singles. The next three batters walked followed by Briar Ray getting an 2 RBI single. Seagren got her second single of the inning and Bailey Denton got a 3-run double. Bailey Pelan had a single followed by a 2 RBI single by Karlie Eriksen.
The Rockets shut down the Logan View scoring the rest of the game. The Rockets opened the top of the 2ndinning with a 1-out walk followed by RBI singles by Bailey Denton and Bailey Pelan. Natalie Christensen had a 2 run single..
Logan View added one run in the top of the 3rdinning. The game ended on the 15 run rule. The Rockets had 17 batters go to the plate the first inning and 11 at the plate the second inning.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Adi Rennerfeldt 1 for 3, walked and scored twice; Briar Ray 2 for 3, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Gretchen Seagren 2 for 2, walked, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Bailey Denton 3 for 3, scored 3 times and had 4 RBI’s; Bailey Pelan 3 for 3 including a double, scored 3 times and had 2 RBI’s; Karlie Eriksen 2 for 3, reached base on an error, scored 3 times and had 3 RBI’s. Izzy Benne walked twice and scored, Brooke Denton 1 for 2, walked and scored; and Natalie Christensen 1 for 2, walked scored and had 2 RBI’s.
Briar Ray went the distance striking out 4, walked 5, hit a batter and allowed 3 runs on 2 hits.
Tek-Herman 0-0-0-0-0 0
Rockets 12s 0-0-3-2-2 7
The Rockets defense was tough shutting down Tekamah-Herman for 5 innings only allowing three to reach base. The Rockets were held scoreless the first two innings. The Rockets led off the bottom of the 3rdinning with Amy Snader leadoff single. Adi Rennerfeldt walked. Briar Ray and Bailey Denton each had RBI singles. They scored 3 runs to lead 3-0 after 3 innings.
The Rockets added two more in the bottom of the 4thinning. Bailey Pelan and Karley Eriksen led of with singles. Both came around and scored. The bottom of the 5thinning. Bailey Denton and Gretchen Seagren each had singles. Both scored on a single by Bailey Pelan. The timer ended the game with the Rockets advancing on a 7-0 win.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Adi Rennerfeldt 1 for 1, walked twice and scored. Briar Ray 1 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Bailey Denton 2 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Gretchen Seagren walked and scored; Bailey Pelan 2 for 3 including a double, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Karley Eriksen 1 for 2, scored and had an RBI; Amy Snader 1 for 2 and scored; Natalie Chrstensen 1 for 2 and had an RBI.
Adi Rennerfeldt went the distance striking out 8, hit a batter and allowed no runs on 2 hits.
The Sunday games were cancelled due to rain so the tournament ended at this point.
