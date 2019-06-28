The Oakland-Craig Rockets 14’s hosted a double header with Norfolk Kelly’s and swept them with the bats making a lot of noise as the Rockets scored 33 points in the double header.
Norfolk Kellys 4-2-0-2 7
Rockets 14's 5-3-7-x 15
In the first game of the evening Kelly’s came to the plate led off the top of the first inning with a triple and single. By end of the top half of the inning they had scored 4 points. In the bottom of the inning Anisten Rennerfeldt, Morgan Lewis and Johnna Peterson led off with singles. Shea Johnson got a 2RBI single followed by RBI singles by Laryn Johnson and Madison Enstrom. The Rockets led 5-4 after the first inning.
Norfolk scored a couple runs in the top of the 2ndinning to regain the lead temporarily. The bottom of the inning Morgan Lewis led of with a 1-out double and Morgan Ray added a 2-out double. By the end of the inning O-C led 8-6.
After putting Kelly’s down in order, the Rockets had another eruption of the bats. Emma Johansen and Briar Ray led off the inning with singles. Anisten Rennerfeldt hit an inside the park 3-run homerun. Shea Johnson had an RBI triple and by the end of the Inning the Rockets led 15-6.
Norfolk scored a couple more runs in the top of the 4thinning on three singles, but a strikeout ended the game.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Annisten Rennerfeldt 2 for 3 including a homerun, scored twice and had 3 RBI’s; Morgan Lewis was 3 for 3 including a double and scored 3 times; Johnna Peterson 1 for 3, reached base on an error, scored twice and had an RBI; Morgan Ray 1 for 3 including a double, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Bailey Taylor walked and was hit by the pitcher and scored twice; Shea Johnson 2 for 3 including a triple, reached base on an error, scored twice and had 5 RBI’s; Laryn Johnson 2 for 3 including a double, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Madison Enstrom 2 for 3 and had an RBI; Emma Johansen 1 for 3 and scored; and Briar Ray 1 for 2 and scored.
Morgan Ray went the distance striking out 4, walked 5, hit a batter and allowed 8 runs on 5 hits.
Rockets 14's 5-4-3-6 18
Norfolk Kellys 0-1-1-0 2
In the late game the Rockets led off the to of the opening inning with Anisten Rennerfeldt leading off with a double and RBI singles by Johnna Peterson and Morgan Ray. By the end of the top of the opening inning the Rockets led 5-0. The Rockets added 4 more runs in the top of the 2ndinning. The bottom of the inning Norfolk scored a run on a couple of hits.
The bats did not slow down for the Rockets as they had six hits including a second double by Anisten Rennerfeldt and scored three more runs. The bottom of the inning Kelly’s scored a run on three singles.
The Rockets added 6 more runs in the top of the 4thinning. They were led off with a triple by Shea Johnson along with 5 other hits. The Rockets shut down Norfolk in the bottom of the inning to end the game 18-2.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Anisten Rennerfeldt 3 for 4 including 2 doubles, scored twice ad jad 3 RBI’s. Morgan Lewis 3 for 3, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Johnna Peterson 1 for 4, reached bas on errors twice, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Morgan Ray 4 for 4, reached base on an error. Scored and had 5 RBI’s; Bailey Taylor1 for 4 and scored; Shea Johnson 1 for 3 including a triple and scored; Laryn Jonson 2 for 3, scored twice and had 4 RBI’s; Madison Enstrom 1 for 2, walked and scored twice; Emma Johansen 1 for 2, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Briar Ray 2 for 3, scored twice and had an RBI.
Morgan Lewis went the distance striking out 7, walked 3 and allowed 2 runs on 4 hits.
Their next action will be the Conference tournament this week end in Arlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.