Wisner 3-0-1-3 7
O-C 12’s 5-6-0-x 11
The Oakland-Craig Rockets 12 & Under team held on to the lead in a last inning surge by Wisner for the 11-7 win.
Wisner opened the top of the first inning leading off with a walk and a single. By the end of the top of the first inning Wisner scored three runs and left two runners on base. Two runners were caught trying to get home.
The Rockets had 10 batters come to the plate in the bottom of the inning and finished scoring 5 runs and left two runners on base. The Rockets added 6 more runs in the bottom of the 2ndinning. Piper Beltz had a sacrifice out that scored two runs. The inning ended with Izzy Benne being caught going home leaving two stranded on base.
Wisner score a run in the top of the 3rdinning and three more runs in the top of the 4thinning. But two strikeouts ended the game.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Karley Eriksen walked twice and scored; Briar Ray walked twice and scored twice; Bailey Denton got on by a fielder’s choice, scored and had an RBI; Bailey Pelan walked twice and scored twice; Amy Snader walked twice and scored twice; Lillian Ehlers walked reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored twice; and Piper Beltz walked, reached base on a fielder’s choice scored and had 2 RBI’s.
Briar Ray went the distance in the circle striking out 6, walked 6, hit 4 batters and allowed 7 runs on 2 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.