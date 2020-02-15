The (17-4) Lady Wolverines have suffered three heartbreaking losses in the closing seconds of the game. They got pay-back for one in the EHC consolations with a 55-46 win over (18-4) Humphrey/ Lindsay Holy Family on their court. The Lady Bulldogs pulled off a 73-71 win in January on an Allie Schneider shot with 5 seconds to play.
"We won this game with defense tonight," said Coach Rod Peters. Last time we gave up 70 points. Tonight, we did not give up easy points and held them to 46."
Coach Peters also gave a tip of the hat to sophomore Jordan Snyder. In the first game she scored just two points and was ineffective on defense. HLHF's 6-foot sophomore, Addison Schneider, dominated the paint with 24 points.
"Jordan was really involved at both ends of the court," said Peters. "She really stepped up her game and was a key to the win."
The 6'2" post player scored a career -high 22 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. She helped hold Schneider to just 6 points as she blocked 7 shots in the paint plus she used her long reach to force shooters in the corners to change their shot from behind the arc.
HLHF scored first two baskets of the game, but BRLD came back to take the lead as a Larsen bucket was followed by three scores from Snyder. They stretched the lead to 13-7 at the quarter.
The Wolverines extended the lead to nine, 20-11, in the second quarter. Tietz and Snyder had deuces and Freemont connected on the trey. HLHF fought back for a 22-16 half time score.
The Lady Bulldogs got three put backs in the third quarter and pulled to within two points, 27-25. Twos by Larsen and Snyder and Isabel Freemont's three stretched the lead back to 34-28 going into the final quarter.
Humphrey LHF came back to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Brittney Velk hit a three with 5:05 to play for 39-38 lead. Isabel Freemont countered with her own trey seven seconds later and the Wolverines stretched their lead to nine as HLHF missed their last six shots.
For the night the Bulldogs shot 26% (15/56). BRLD converted on 20 of 43shots for a 46.5% rate.
BRLD 13 9 12 21 -55
HLHF 7 11 12 18 -46
2pt 3pt FT Rb F TP
Freemont 0 5 1-2 2 1 16
Berg 0 0 0-0 2 0 0
Lovejoy 2 0 2-6 6 4 6
Tietz 1 0 3-4 8 1 7
Larsen 2 0 0-0 2 2 4
Buchholz 0 0 0-0 3 2 0
Snyder 10 0 2-9 7 2 22
Murphy 0 0 0-0 0 0 0
BRLD 15 5 8-21 30 12 55
HLHF 9 6 9-17 37 18 46
