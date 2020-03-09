The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights had a hard to follow act from the 23-4 team of 2018-19 and a 3rd place finish at state. They lost their leading scorer among four key seniors that graduated. The Lady Knights began the season with only 12 girls on the team. But you could hardly find a group of girls better than what this team has in talent. Returning are two key seniors, a healthy Kennedy Benne and a key ball handler, Mia Guzinski along with two junior big girls, a much improved Jeannina Blahak and Makenna Pearson and a strong defensive player in junior Edie Anderson. Also coming in was a talented freshman class. All this has amounted to a well-conditioned tenacious defense with full court pressure if needed for the entire game that has allowed only 33 points per game while scoring 57 points per game. They now head to state as the #1 seed team and a 25-1 record. They not only have their leading scorer of Kennedy Benne but four other potential scorers on the floor. They move well as a team both defensively and offensively. They have drawn applause from the Oakland-Craig fans just for their defensive efforts.
Vs. Wood River Eagles
The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights traveled to Columbus to play at their high school on Friday night to meet 14-10 Wood River in the Sub-State District Finals.
The Lady Knights moved ahead 6-2 at the 5:23 mark of the first quarter with Wood River tying the game at 6-6 with 1:17 left in the period. The Lady Knights picked it up a bit and led at the end of the 1st quarter 16-10. They did it by feeding the big girls inside as they scored 9 of the 16 points (Makenna Pearson 6 points, Jeannina Blahak 2 points). O-C held a 21-16 lead with 1:57 left in the half. But another surge of offense put the local ladies up 25-16 at halftime.
Oakland-Craig moved to a 31-16 lead with 5:08 left in the 3rd quarter. They led 42-27 after three quarters of play. Edie Anderson put in a 3-pointer at the buzzer. They held the lead to the end of the game for the 55-39 win with Benne scoring another 8 points during the final period.
The Lady Knights shot 51% (19 of 37) in 2-pointers, 11% (1 of 9) in 3-pointers and 70% (14 of 20) at the line. The team had only 6 turnovers for the game while having 14 steals for the game. The Lady Knights held the edge on the boards 26-20 in rebounds. Wood River shot 39% (10 of 26) in 2-pointers, 13% (1 for 8) in 3-pointers and 73% (16 of 22) at the line.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Knights was Kennedy Benne with 27 points hitting 11 of 20 in 2-pointers and 5 for 6 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Makenna Pearson with 7, Chaney Nelson and Jeannina Blahak with 6 points each, Edie Anderson with 5 and Mya Guzinski with 4 points.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 6 rebounds followed by Mya Guzinski and Makenna Pearson with 5 rebounds each. Mya Guzinski led the team with 5 assists followed by Sadie Nelson with 4 assists. Kennedy Benne led the team with 6 steals followed by Mya Guzinski with 5 steals. Kennedy Benne had 22 deflections and Mya Guzinski had 12 deflections. Makenna Pearson had 2 blocked shots.
State Bound
The Lady Knights go into the state tournament as the #1 seed facing the #8 seed Clarkson Leigh after they upset Guardian Angels Central Catholic in their District Finals game by one point. They will be playing at 2:00 Thursday at North Star High School in Lincoln. The semi-finals game will be at the Devaney Center at 7:00 on Friday night.
