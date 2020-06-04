This has been a great year for Oakland-Craig sports with a state football championship after 24 years. The girls’ basketball program was successful with its many records and firsts. The girls’ golf team qualifed for state as a team. Cross Country qualifed for state. Yes, the Oakland-Craig athletes were surging in their successes. But the one that stands as one of the greatest fetes accomplished in school and state history in any sport is the Golf Dynasty of Oakland Craig from 1979 to 1989 as they accomplished 11 consecutive state championships. That is an accomplishment achieved by no other school in all classes in any sport and very few high schools nationwide.
It actually started in 1975 with the Oakland-Craig Golf team finishing 9th in the state of Nebraska followed by a 3rd place state ranking in 1976.
1977
The team was made up of Tory Baldwin, Robin Peterson, Steve Peterson and Jon Benne. They all shot in the high 30’s to low 40’s in 9 holes. They took first at the East Husker Conference tournament. They had come into the tournament undefeated for the season. They were Class C District championship and went on to State. They took the state championship for the first time in school history by 11 strokes over the runner-up, Wood River.
1978
The team consisted of Tory Baldwin, Robin Peterson, Curt Albin, Steve Peterson and Jon Benne. They placed 3rd at the Conference tournament. They were District champions for the third year in a row. But they took third at state. Tory Baldwin had to play out the season with a broken hand.
1979
This is the beginning of the historic run. Team members were Curt Albin, Steve Peterson, Randy Carlson, Tim Slatt, and Jim Swenson. O-C took runner-up at the East Husker Conference tournament behind Scribner. They were District champions for the fourth year in a row. Steve Peterson took the individual championship for the tournament. They took the state championship in North Platte after an exciting sudden death playoff with Logan View. They were tied at 337 at the end of regulation rounds.
1980
The team consisted of Steve Peterson, Randy Carlson, Curt Albin, Jim Swenson and Glenn Gahan. They won the East Husker Conference championship, followed up with their fifth District Championship. They went on to repeat as state champions for the 3rd time in four years.
1981
The team consisted of Paul Gahan, Curt Albin, Mike Peterson, Jeff Baldwin and Scott Swenson. They easily took the O-C Invite championship. They won the District tournament by 50 strokes over the runner-up that was a tie between Logan View and Fremont Bergan. They had a 1-2-3-4 punch with Mike Peterson, Paul Gahan, Curt Albin and Scott Swenson taking the top four spots. They took their third consecutive state championship.
1982
The team consisted of Paul Gahan, Scott Swenson, Jeff Baldwin, Mike Peterson and Kelly Danielson. They took their 7thconsecutive District championship. Once again, they had Mike Peterson, Paul Gahan, Jeff Baldwin and Scott Swenson taking the top four individual spots. They traveled to Wayne and took home their fourth consecutive state championship trophy.
1983
Mike Peterson, Kelly Danielson, Paul Gahan, Todd Jensen and Rex Baldwin were ready to make another run for a state championship. They ran away with the O-C Invite with Mike Peterson, Kelly Danielson and Paul Gahan taking the top three individual spots and Todd Jensen and Rex Baldwin took 5th and 6th. They won by 30 strokes over runner-up West Point. They took 7th in 8 years EHC Championship by 50 strokes over the runner-up team. They won their 8th straight District championship. O-C went on to win their fifth straight state championship by 24 strokes over the runner-up. Paul Gahan was the individual champion followed by Mike Peterson and Kelly Danielson in 2nd and 3rd place individually.
1984
The team consisted of Mike Peterson, Eric Gibs, Kelly Danielson, Rex Baldwin and Clay Gibbs. They took 4th place at the O-C Invite followed by their 5th straight Conference tournament by 19 strokes over the runner-up. Mike Peterson was the individual champion followed by Kelly Danielson taking 2nd. They took their 9th straight District Championship by 24 strokes over the runner-up team. They followed that with their 6 consecutive State Championship.
1985
Kelly Danielson, Clay Gibbs, Rex Baldwin, Ron Swenson and Brad Larson made up the varsity team. They had a slow start to the season losing their first dual match in six years. But they were able to pull it together and win their 6th consecutive Conference tournament. They won their 10th straight District Championship to head on state. Kelly Danielson was the individual champion in the last three tournaments (O-C Invite, Conference and District). The team won their 7th straight championship. Danielson took third individually.
1986
Jason Peterson, Clay Gibbs, Sean Linder, Chad Peterson and Brad Larson made up the varsity team. This was somewhat of a rebuilding year. Three of the team's five members had no experience playing at the state level. Some had doubts about this year. But they won another championship at the O-C Invite. They took their 11th straight District Championship with a record score of 290 stokes. With their 8th consecutive state championship, the Oakland Craig Golf program could then boast of being the greatest dynasty in the history of Nebraska high school sports. The 8th championship tied the all-time, all-sport record for consecutive state championships in Nebraska.
1987
The team consisted of Jason Peterson, Brad Larson, Sean Linder, Chad Peterson and Curtis Johnson. This team with their 9thstraight state championship made state history for Oakland-Craig, tying them in the All-time, All-sport and All-Class record for consecutive titles with Omaha Westside’s boys swim team who also had 9 straight titles. Jason Peterson was the individual champion of the state tournament.
1988
This team consisted of Jason Peterson, Brad Larson, Chad Peterson, Curtis Johnson and Randy Jensen. They were once again Conference Champions. They won their 13th consecutive District Championship by 55 strokes over the runner-up team, Logan View. Their 10th consecutive state championship put them by themselves as the All-time, All-sport and All-Class record for consecutive titles. They won the title by 10 strokes over the runner-up team. Jason Peterson was the first high school golfer to win back to back individual state championships.
1989
This year’s team was made up by Jason Peterson, Chad Peterson, Jeff Jones, Davy Summers and Brad Denker. This team was not as strong as some of the recent past teams. They took runner-up at the O-C invite. In fact, they were runner-up in 4 straight tournaments. They finished runner-up at the conference tournament. But they came on and took their 14thconsecutive District Championship and their 11th straight State championship. Jason Peterson got his third straight individual state championship.
This was an incredible fete and an accomplishment that all involved can be very proud of their accomplishment. At one time it was said that there were three classes in golf. Class A, Class B and Class OC, because during those years there were no Class C schools that were able to compete with those Oakland-Craig teams. They actually finished with 12 state titles over 13 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.